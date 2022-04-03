ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six home renovations that could hurt the value of your property by $1,000s

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
 2 days ago
SPRING is peak home buying season, but there are several mistakes sellers often make.

One of the most costly is miscalculating the value of certain home repairs.

DIY projects could hurt the value of your property

This problem is common today, as Americans have spent unprecedented amounts of money on their homes during Covid.

From yard work, to DIY projects, to painting, homeowners are spending more on their property.

The home improvement business at large has seen a boon.

Home Depot had a record-breaking $40billion in sales over the last two years.

If you plan to put your home on the market, there are several improvements you should think twice about making.

1. Too much wallpaper

The advice of most real estate agents is to declutter the home.

Sellers should allow potential buyers to imagine themselves occupying the space.

Wallpaper can get in the way.

Homebuyers may also may view removing wallpaper as another headache they would rather avoid.

2. Too much carpeting

As with wallpaper, carpeting can distract from the home.

Homebuyers are bothered by the idea of having to remove it.

Plus, hardwood floors show fewer signs of wear.

3. Combining bedrooms

Combining bedrooms to create a bigger room might seem like a good idea, but real estate investors say this is a bad move if you don't plan to stay in the home forever.

Experts say that instead of knocking down walls, sellers should try simple hacks to make each bedroom look bigger.

Sellers may try painting the walls with lighter colors or subbing out old furniture for pieces that are modern and slim.

4. Removing closets

Potential homebuyers are known to count the number of closets during home viewings.

They are a key selling point.

Sometimes there is temptation to remove closet space to allow for new additions, like a bathroom upgrade, but this should be resisted.

5. A swimming pool

Contrary to popular belief, a swimming pool is not the best way to add value to your home.

In fact, according to HouseLogic, a swimming pool could add just 7% to a home’s value — and that’s only in certain circumstances.

In addition, they may narrow the number of potential buyers, as those most interested in a pool are usually young families.

And then there is the upkeep.

Maintenance can become costly, especially if you live in a seasonal climate where the pool would need to be winterized.

6. DIY repairs

Not all DIY repairs will hurt your home's value, but you need to be strategic.

The bottom line is to avoid any personalizations that wouldn't suit a future owner.

You want to keep your property as marketable as possible.

The Sun shares the story of a couple who tried to sell their home only to realize they only own half the yard.

Also, we round up the states giving mortgage and bills support worth up to $80,000 for struggling homeowners.

