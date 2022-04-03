ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My mother-in-law told me not to use my wheelchair at the wedding – now my family is calling ME a Bridezilla

By Lydia Hawken
 2 days ago
YOUR wedding is one of the most important days of your life - so it goes without saying that every bride want to look their very best.

But at the same time, you still want to feel like you - right?

The bride is fuming after her mother-in-law suggested she ditch her wheelchair for the day Credit: Getty

So ahead of this woman's special day, she's fully intending on using her wheelchair - something her future mother-in-law is taking serious issue with.

Sharing her dilemma on Reddit, the bride-to-be explained how her fiance's mum brought up how the wedding photos will look earlier this month.

As the bride has limited mobility, the mother-in-law suggested she ditch the chair for the whole day for the sake of the pictures.

She wrote: "[My mother-in-law] is trying to talk me out of [using my chair and] saying I'd regret it looking back."

Needless to say, the bride has been left "pretty upset" by the awkward conversation.

She continued: "I felt like she was acting as if my chair was something to hide or worse something ugly with how she talked about how it'd be better for pictures and look nicer.

"I told her to mind her own f***ing business and that I'd do whatever I feel is best and that as it's my wedding and I'm paying for the photographer I'll decide how I want to look for my pictures.

"My future MIL got very upset with me over this and told me she was just trying to think of me.

"I disagree on this matter as it doesn't feel like I'm being thought of at all just how things will look.

"[She says] I'm being way too touchy and unreasonable."

Unsurprisingly, the heated conversation between the bride and her mother-in-law made its way back to her fiance - who has taken his mum's side in the matter.

The bride explained: "She even complained to my partner about this and he has told me that I am being a 'Bridezilla' with how aggressive I've been to his mother and I need to be less touchy.

"He has said I can use my chair on the day but I can't jump down his mothers throat like that."

After she turned to the forum for advice, the bride received an overwhelming amount of support in the comments.

One replied: "Your fiancé is so wrong for telling you not to tell his mum off when she's out of line.

"He's gonna have to get used to this because once you share your lives as a married couple, he's going to be expected to step up and stand up for you whenever your boundaries are being breached.

"Calling you a bridezilla for not allowing his mother to make you feel less human is definitely an a****** move."

Another added: "Your wheelchair is an extension of your body and for her to ask you to leave it at home and go without it is ignorant and unkind."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "I wear glasses and got do many comments about when was I going to get contacts so I didn't have glasses on for pics.

"I replied I've always worn glasses, why wouldn't I wear them on the day. They soon dropped it."

