Exhausted mom reveals clever hack when you need to tire out the kids & it doesn’t cost a cent

By Esmeralda Baez
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVrbS_0eyCOkpn00

TIRING out a toddler can be more exhausting for the parent – but now you can just sit back and relax.

A savvy mom shared a simple trick that can wear out any toddler and it won't cost a single penny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldTSK_0eyCOkpn00
A baby expert suggested an easy trick to tire out any toddler Credit: TikTok/@msannafofanna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTC00_0eyCOkpn00
It's simple and the parent can sit back and relax while supervising Credit: TikTok/@msannafofanna

According to Anna Shartzer, it's as simple as popping up the Youtube app on the television and searching "Encanto brain break."

The interactive video will lead kids to jump and move just as if they were a character in the game themselves.

In Shartzer's clip, she pulled out a few square-shaped play mats so the kids could move around on something more comfortable.

She questioned: "Why am I just learning of these? They went bananas"

Fellow parents appreciated the extra tip and left behind their recommendations for other games.

One person shared: "This works on 14-year-olds with a lot of extra energy too."

A second said: "There's a spiderman one where it's a race.

"You pick your character and do that specific workout move. It's a spiderman race."

However, other parents were first learning about the activity.

"Oh my gosh, this is freaking awesome," wrote a third.

Now if after the game they still seem to have some leftover energy, keep them busy by cleaning the house.

Another savvy mom shared just how you can get them to help around the house so it cuts down on your chores.

For this, the mom whiz suggested you first head on over to your local thrift store to buy a used vacuum.

Since you'll most likely pay around $10 for the appliance, you're able to completely trust the kiddos with it.

The expert noted: "They're very lightweight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kBak_0eyCOkpn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIWBk_0eyCOkpn00

Therefore, it makes it a bit easier for the child to move around the appliance.

She guaranteed: "Hand them to your child and they will vacuum for hours."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjAa7_0eyCOkpn00
Anna Shartzer added a few floor mats so the children would be a bit more comfortable Credit: TikTok/@msannafofanna

