ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Shocking graphic reveals what your future hunched back posture could look like if you don’t improve your sleep

By Vanessa Chalmers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bA4z8_0eyCOgIt00

A SHOCKING graphic has revealed what your future self could look like if you don’t work on your posture - both standing and in bed.

Posture is affected by how we sit, text, and even sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KU5u3_0eyCOgIt00
The impact of poor posture on the spine and health, shown with CGI characted Polly Credit: Time4Sleep

And with poor habits, you could end up like Polly - a CGI character with unsightly posture.

She is the “sleep-deprived, posture-poisoned future” that experts say most Brits are heading towards.

Polly struggles with “text neck”, where her cervical spine has compressed thanks to the way she has hung her head while scrolling on her phone for decades.

"Text neck" is a repetitive stress injury or overuse of the neck, caused when a person has their head flexed in a forward position and is bent down looking at their mobile phone, laptop or iPad for long periods of time.

This compression can cause a tingling sensation or pain in the hands and fingers.

Polly has increased curvature of the upper spine (kyphosis), typically found in people who sit for long hours, such as at their desk.

Kyphosis, the NHS says, can be caused by slouching, leaning back in chairs and carrying heavy bags.

Polly’s shoulders drop forwards and she’s at risk of insufficient breathing patterns, as her hunched over body is not allowing for her chest to properly expand.

Bad posture can also cause pain, aches, a pot belly and headaches.

Polly was created by posture expert Ivana Daniell with the mattress specialists Time4Sleep to warn millions of Brits what they may look like in 20 to 30 years time.

It comes as Time4Sleep discovered that a shocking 70 per cent of Brits have woken up with back pain, and 67 per cent with neck pain.

We often think of sitting and standing position when it comes to posture, but sleep position matters, too.

Your body’s posture during sleep can have a negative effect on your spinal column. Some positions are a recipe for neck or back pain in the morning.

Pain relating to poor posture comes from increasing tension in muscles.

Failing to sleep in a position that protects the spine - instead causing aches and pains - will inevitably cause sleep deprivation.

Resident doctor at Time4Sleep, Dr Frankie Jackson-Spence said: “Our posture can be negatively affected by lots of our daily habits.

"However, the big culprits are using our phones for everything, racking up our screen time to often seven hours plus a day.

“Working from home without the proper equipment and not thinking enough about our sleep posture and quality of our mattress also plays a large part in this.

“Remember we spend 6-9 hours in bed every day so your posture during this time matters!”

Tips for improving posture you can do today

You were likely told to “sit up straight” as a child.

But there is a lot more to it than that - strength and stretching exercises are crucial for ensuring long-lasting improvements.

When it comes to sleeping, experts at Time4Sleep say the ideal position is on your back with your pillows at a height that keeps your head aligned with your chest and lower back.

This avoids the unnatural curving of the spine.

Dr Frankie said: “Although the ideal sleep position is on your back, this can be uncomfortable to start with.

“A great way to get used to this change in sleep posture would be to use pillows to support the natural curvature of the spine.

“For example, a pillow under your head to keep it in line with your chest and lower back, you can also put a pillow under your knees.”

At your desk, invest in a proper chair, such as an ergonomic chair, that puts your body at the perfect position while you sit for several hours of the day.

Position your computer at eye level to avoid slouching towards the desk, or raising your head to look upwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFkay_0eyCOgIt00
Posture tips from Time4Sleep Credit: Time4Sleep

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

376K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Deprivation#Back Pain#Laptop#Mobile Phone#Brits#Kyphosis#Nhs
shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
HEALTH
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
TODAY.com

Fall asleep in 2 minutes with this viral military sleep hack

Dr. Pedram Shojai joins TODAY to breakdown a technique going viral on TikTok that claims to help you fall asleep in just two minutes. This technique, which originally comes from the military, works by first relaxing your body from top to bottom, taking deep breaths and clearing your mind. Dr. Shojai walks Craig Melvin and Al Roker through the process and tries to help them fall asleep while their fellow co-hosts try to distract them.March 18, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
iPad
Esquire

Here’s How Much Longer to Sleep if You Want to Get Faster

I’ve always been able to sleep like a log for a good seven hours a night. Back when I was training for Ironman triathlons, I sacked out like a deposit from the petrified forest for a solid nine, sometimes 10 hours a day. Now that I’m older I make a habit of aiming for at least eight hours of shut eye during particularly draining training blocks.
FITNESS
Healthline

Can You Really Become Addicted to Sleep?

“Is it possible to be addicted to sleep? Asking for myself,” one person recently tweeted. It’s a feeling many can relate to. When it becomes almost impossible to open your eyes in the morning, or you find yourself struggling to get through the day without a nap, you may start to wonder: Is sleep addiction a real thing?
HEALTH
TechRadar

Alcohol and sleep: experts explain how booze affects your snooze

There’s a long-held belief that having a few drinks can help you fall asleep faster and sleep better, but we now know this isn’t true for everyone. So if your sleep tracker is telling you that your shut-eye takes a nose-dive after a night on the town, there’s definitely something in it.
DRINKS
CBS Chicago

It's World Sleep Day; here are tips for better sleep

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's world sleep day!Sponsored by the World Sleep Society, the theme this year is "quality sleep, sound mind, happy world."CBS 2' s Audrina Bigos turned to an expert from Northwestern Medicine to ask, how do you improve your sleep?Dr. Justin Fiala said consistency is key and so is listening to your body."If you body is falling asleep at a certain time, it might be that is its natural bed time," Fiala said. "From that standpoint you don't really gain anything from staying in bed and hour beforehand." He said if you are reading or distracting yourself before bed to...
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy