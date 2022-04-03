ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mama June’s daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird ‘pregnant with TWINS’ 8 months after welcoming son Bentley

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aMZZ_0eyCMzl200

MAMA June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is reportedly pregnant with twins eight months after welcoming son Bentley.

The 22-year-old is also the mother to 4-year-old daughter Ella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjiJ5_0eyCMzl200
Mama June's daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird is reportedly pregnant with twins Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydsbG_0eyCMzl200
She welcomed her son just eight months ago Credit: Instagram / Pumpkin

Sources close to Lauryn told TMZ that the young mother is about to double the number count in her family.

The outlet reported that Lauryn's due date is around June 18.

Lauryn shares both of her kids with husband Joshua Efird, who she married in 2018.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star has not yet confirmed that she's pregnant and whether or not she's expecting twins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqFei_0eyCMzl200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FL9wA_0eyCMzl200

BOY MOM

Back in July, Lauryn revealed the birth of her son Bentley.

The star shared the news on social media with a sweet post of the special day.

Alongside an adorable photo of the newborn, she wrote: "After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut.

"Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces ☺️. @official_josh_efird."

The TV personality was surrounded by loved ones as she added a fourth member to the family.

Lauryn kept fans up to date about her pregnancy journey by sharing baby updates on social media.

Back in early June she posted a photo showing off her growing bump.

June's daughter flaunted her bare stomach as she stood in front of the mirror.

She posed in just a red bra and palm tree patterned underwear.

"My body has given me the greatest gift of life," the Lauryn captioned the shot at the time.

GENDER REVEAL

Fans learned the baby's gender during an episode of the family's WeTV show.

During the episode, Lauryn admitted "it's gonna get a lot crazier" by adding a boy into her growing family.

After her husband Josh, 24, was unable to make her doctor's appointment to find out the gender, Lauryn decided to make the announcement a surprise.

With help from the couple's oldest child Ella, the brunette baked a cake with blue food coloring inside.

In addition to Lauryn, June, 42, is also the mother to Alana "Honey Boo Boo," 16, Jessica, 25, and Anna, 27.

ENGAGEMENT RUMORS

News of Lauryn's third pregnancy broke after June sparked rumors that she's engaged to boyfriend Justin Stroud.

The pair were recently spotted jewelry shopping at a Kay Jewelers at The Auburn Mall in Auburn, Alabama.

The mom of four was all smiles as she looked at items with her man.

June was seen intently looking at the items in the case - she even tried on a ring at one point.

Fans began to speculate that the pair might be engaged just days after Justin was released from jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17w0uV_0eyCMzl200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neOfF_0eyCMzl200

Last month, The Sun exclusively shared photos of June kissing and hugging her man during their emotional reunion following his release.

Justin had been behind held bars for nearly a month after he was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on a warrant relating to past drug charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzAza_0eyCMzl200
Lauryn shares two kids with husband Joshua Credit: Instagram / Pumpkin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Xc5T_0eyCMzl200
She is one of Mama June's four daughters Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNu5H_0eyCMzl200
Lauryn has not yet confirmed her latest pregnancy Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

