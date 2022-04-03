ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

Williams dazzles in second start, helps Wildcats get program’s 2,000th win

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cwafw_0eyCMjse00
Williams

University of Kentucky baseball made history on Saturday and Mason County alum Darren Williams was a big part of it.

The Wildcats won their 2,000th game in program history with a 9-2 victory over Ole Miss, Williams getting the win as the starting pitcher after throwing 6.1 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs a walk and striking out seven.

It was Williams second start of the season and continues to impress in his first and last season with the Wildcats as a grad transfer from Eastern Kentucky University.

The Wildcats are off to an 18-10 start, Williams starting the season in the bullpen, but has recently been inserted into a starting role with a season-ending injury to starter Cole Stupp.

Williams has thrown 29 innings and sports a 0.93 ERA, allowing just three earned runs while striking out 31 batters. He’s 3-0 in nine appearances and while he left Saturday’s game with an apparent elbow injury, stated after the game he was fine.

“Darren Williams is fine. We’ll see ya in Texas,” Williams tweeted after Herald-Leader’s Cameron Drummond had reported Williams left the game early with the apparent injury.

The Wildcats host Louisville on Tuesday before they head to play at Texas A&M in a three-game weekend series starting on Friday. Williams will presumably be one of the Wildcats’ starting pitchers moving forward. Saturday was his second start of the season, also getting the ball against Georgia on March 26.

Williams spent four seasons at EKU before coming over to Lexington. He pitched in 163 innings with the Colonels, his 2021 season his best one there when he was named to the Second team All-Ohio Valley Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Beam shuts down Vanderbilt as Vols sweep Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Freshman Drew Beam threw a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts and only two hits given up to help the Vols defeat Vandy 5-0. Tennessee swept the Commodores for the first time since 2009. Beam didn’t need much help offensively. Drew Gilbert gave him all the run support he needed. The junior […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Vols shutout Vandy, earn first sweep over the Dores since 2009

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball’s dominance over Vanderbilt continued on Sunday with the Vols chalking up a 5-0 victory which secured its first sweep over the Commodores since 2009. Pitcher Drew Beam shined in the showdown with the freshman becoming chalking up first complete-game shutout by a UT pitcher since Garrett Stallings vs. […]
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mason County, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Mason County, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Williams
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kentucky#Ohio Valley Conference#Williams University#Ole Miss#Era#Texas A M
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Stamford Advocate

UConn recruited Aliyah Boston. Now the South Carolina star is standing between the Huskies and an NCAA title

The drive from the UConn campus in Storrs to Worcester, Massachusetts can be done in just over an hour, give or take a few minutes of Massachusetts gridlock. For the folks who run the UConn women’s basketball program, the proximity was convenient a few years ago. It so happened that one of the best high school players in the country was honing her game at Worcester Academy as UConn was pursuing its next big recruiting catch.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy