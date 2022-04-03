ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU’s Stone, Lindblad finish T2 at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsFSR_0eyCMCwn00

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU junior golfers Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad fell just one shy of the top spot in the third Augusta National Women’s Amateur Saturday at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Stone and Lindblad both finished the 54-hole tournament at even-par 216, one shot behind champion Anna Davis at 1-under par 215.

Stone shot a third consecutive 72 on Saturday, while Lindblad posted the lowest round of the day with a 4-under par 68 to get back to even par.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)

WGNO

