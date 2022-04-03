ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County government building burglarized in Rockville

By Robert Dyer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County police responded to a report of a break-in at a...

Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fox News

Two dead in DC less than 24 hours apart, one suspect arrested: police

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., that resulted in the death of at least one victim Thursday evening, the D.C. police said. The Metropolitan Police Department subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Jarrell David Harris, 27, who allegedly killed the victim in front of two children, WUSA reported. The incident took place on Chesapeake Street, Southwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Family Outraged Over Revision To 'Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act'

Outrage is brewing after a bill honoring a fallen Baltimore Police officer was revised during a recent Senate hearing, multiple sources report. When it was originally introduced to the Senate, the Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act (S652) was designed to remove the option of parole for people convicted of conspiring, attempting or committing the murder of a police officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One Woman Dead And Teenager Shot In Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) —  A 21-year-old woman was found dead outside of a park in Anne Arundel County around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to authorities. Anne Arundel County Police say they have identified the woman as Aiyana Walker. A 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot injuries too. He was taken by a third party to a local hospital and then transferred to Shock Trauma, according to authorities. There was an argument before the shooting—and two men may have left the area on foot, Anne Arundel County police said. “There was a dispute between the victims of the shooting and the shooters,” Anne...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

