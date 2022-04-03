Elderly woman, 80, is stabbed to death in her own east London home - as police arrest man in his 30s who is known to the victim

An 'urgent investigation' is underway after an 80-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her home in east London on Saturday.

A man known to the victim is in custody following the shocking murder at an address in Landseer Avenue, Manor Park.

Metropolitan Police said they had been called to the scene at 9.56am to a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance were also called but the victim, named as Shotera Bibi, could not saved.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place today.

A man is in custody following the murder of an 80-year-old woman at an address in Landseer Avenue (pictured), Manor Park on Saturday

In a statement the Met said: 'An urgent investigation was launched and officers searched the surrounding area.

'A man in his 30s was detained nearby a short time later. He has been taken into police custody.'

The arrested man was known to Ms Bibi, the force said, adding: 'Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.'

It said the investigation is being led by detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide).

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference number 2126/02apr.