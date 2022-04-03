ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Robert Lewandowski ‘will do all in his power to join Barcelona’ in blockbuster transfer amid Bayern contract standoff

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI wants to leave Bayern Munich to join Barcelona, according to reports.

The striker's contract runs out in 2023, but Bayern are likely to cash in on him this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qs05_0eyCLdcV00
Lewandowski is keen on a move to Barcelona Credit: Getty

Lewandowski is known as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the world, so there has never been any shortage of interest for his signature.

A number of clubs have been linked with a potential move including Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, but Barcelona are currently the frontrunners in the transfer race.

And now, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Lewandowski has his heart set on a move to Nou Camp and will do everything in his power to make it happen.

Talks between the 33-year-old's representatives and the club opened in January, and a three to four year deal has been mentioned.

The prospect of playing under Xavi and being a part of Barcelona's rebuild is said to be very appealing for Lewandowski.

Xavi is looking to completely revamp his squad by making some marquee signings.

The club made some key additions in January, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres, but they are still looking to strengthen this summer.

And they have been given a huge cash boost due to a lucrative sponsorship deal with Spotify.

GRAND NATIONAL BETTING SPECIAL - LATEST OFFERS AND DEALS

Barcelona are also the current favourites to sign Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta for free.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is another name on the transfer wishlist, but it would be hard to tempt him away from Anfield at the moment.

Comments / 0

The US Sun
The US Sun

376K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Xavi
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Bayern Munich#Arsenal#Spanish#Nou Camp
The US Sun

Frenkie de Jong denies Bayern Munich transfer approach and reveals he wants to sign new SIX-YEAR Barcelona contract

FRENKIE DE JONG has quashed rumours of a possible transfer to Bayern Munich this summer by pledging his long-term future to Barcelona. Bayern were one of several parties including Chelsea and Manchester United interested in the Dutch midfielder who's recently been linked with a move away from the Spanish club he joined for £65million in 2019.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘must pay Middlesbrough a club-record transfer fee to land Djed Spence’ amid Tottenham and Bayern interest

MIDDLESBROUGH are reportedly demanding a club-record transfer fee in order to sell Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich target Djed Spence. The 21-year-old has starred on loan at Boro's Championship rivals Nottingham Forest since joining last September. Spence, who has been called up to England's Under-21 side as a result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy