Robert “Bobby” Mitchell, Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican...
Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.) on Tuesday announced he will retire from Congress at the end of the year, becoming the latest House Republican who voted to impeach President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to head for the exits. Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Adam Kinzinger...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making. Student loan payments were scheduled...
UNITED NATIONS, April 5 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is one of the greatest challenges ever to the international order "because of its nature, intensity, and consequences." Guterres said the war was putting even more pressure on the...
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies will on Wednesday impose new sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said, after officials in Washington and Kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
World leaders are signaling Monday that more sanctions need to be imposed on Russia following the massacre in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, but when it comes to targeting one of Moscow’s largest exports – oil and natural gas – European countries are hesitant because of their dependence on Russian energy.
Authorities nabbed a fox on the Capitol grounds Tuesday after a member of Congress reported being attacked the previous day. U.S. Capitol Police said D.C. Animal Control had captured a fox after receiving "several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol." Roughly six...
A man wounded in a mass shooting in Sacramento this past weekend was arrested Tuesday and accused of taking part in the mayhem, authorities said. Smiley Martin, 27, was "located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire" and taken to the hospital where he was "quickly identified as a person of interest," according to a Sacramento police statement.
Comments / 0