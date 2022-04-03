H. Moser & Cie. Covers an Entire Streamliner in Vantablack for "Stealth Mode" Blacker Than Black Concept

Our 2022 began on an incredibly exciting note with the #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt Design Challenge and we can’t be more thrilled to announce the winners! Instead of the conventional 3 winners, this time we’ve chosen 5 winning entries – Gold, Silver, Bronze, a special Student prize, as well as a new Honorable Mention that we added at the last minute because of how impressed we were with the entries! The challenge saw more than 1500 people signing up to participate and clocked in nearly 400 entries by the time the competition ended. The jury, headed by Katharina Stärck, Ayush Singh Patel, and Sarang Sheth arrived at 5 entries that delivered on the competition’s brief of rendering/designing the boAt Stone 1200F Wireless Speaker to make it look impactful and alluring. Over the course of this week and the next, we’ll introduce you to the winners and their designs.

