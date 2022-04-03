Jim Carrey's Resurfaced Problematic Behavior Is Coming To Light After He Condemned Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Related
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident
The Oscars co-host also said it was "gross" that Will Smith was allowed to remain for the rest of the ceremony.
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo
On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Jaden Smith Breaks Down In Tears After Dad Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars
Viewers at home were shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27, and now, the actor’s son, Jaden, is revealing why the evening made him ‘cry’. “And That’s How We Do It”, Jaden Smith tweeted on March 28, just moments after the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’
One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"
Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
People
Nicole Kidman's Viral Reaction Photo Was Taken Before Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars
The backstory behind Nicole Kidman's viral Oscars photo has been revealed. The image shows Kidman, 54, with her mouth open in surprise and her eyebrows raised, with one arm extended. Many Twitter users suspected the shot was snapped after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage, but Vulture reports that there's more to the meme.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
What Chris Rock Said About Will Smith Slap in First Stand-up Performance Since Oscars
Days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Rock has opened up about the incident. In his first stand-up performance since the dramatic moment Sunday night and since Smith's public apology to Rock, Rock addressed the elephant in the room. Variety reports that during Rock's gig in Bost,...
Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19
Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'
Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
New Oscars report reveals backstage reaction to Will Smith and Chris Rock slap
There was pandemonium both online and at the Dolby Theatre when Will Smith stepped on stage and slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022. No one could quite believe what they saw – even those who organized the event. The Hollywood Reporter has published a dispatch from behind-the-scenes at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kimmel Says Will Smith’s Chris Rock Slap Means ‘I’ve Only Now Hosted the Second-Craziest Oscars’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars during the insane year “Moonlight” won only after “La La Land” was wrongly declared the winner. So, he knows a lot about wild Oscar ceremonies. And he brought that expertise to his monologue on Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” by devoting a huge portion of it to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.
papermag.com
Chris Rock Talks About Oscars Slap for First Time
Since the major events that took place at the 2022 Academy Awards, we've heard from Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and the Academy. But we have yet to hear from the recipient of the infamous slap...until now. Comedian Chris Rock spoke out for the first time since the incident during his...
Will Smith slap: Jim Carrey calls Oscars audience ‘spineless’ for giving Smith standing ovation
LOS ANGELES — Jim Carrey is speaking out after actor Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday. According to Variety and E! News, Carrey, 60, told CBS News this week that he was “sickened” when Smith, who won the best actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard,” received a standing ovation during his acceptance speech less than an hour after the incident.
AOL Corp
Jim Carrey says he was 'sickened' by Hollywood's reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars
In the aftermath of Will Smith's charged encounter with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, comedians have rallied around the stand-up comic after he was slapped onstage by the Oscar-winning King Richard star for telling an ill-conceived joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Kathy Griffin, Joy Behar and the Lucas Brothers are among the comedy world stars who have defended Rock on Twitter. Now comedian-turned-actor Jim Carrey has added his voice to the debate, condemning Smith's actions — and the response of the other Hollywood celebrities in the room — in forceful terms during an interview with CBS Mornings host Gayle King.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Carrey "Was Sickened" By Will Smith's Standing Ovation Following Oscars Slap
Jim Carrey has a word for Hollywood. During an interview with CBS' Gayle King, the Canadian actor gave his opinion on the incident that occurred during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday evening between Chris Rock and Will Smith. "I was sickened by the standing ovation," The Mask actor told...
TMZ.com
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for Slap at Oscars
Will Smith just apologized directly to Chris Rock, saying slapping Chris was "unacceptable and inexcusable." Will did not apologize to Chris Sunday night during his Best Actor acceptance speech ... but now he's acknowledging, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive." He still tried to justify his...
Britney Spears Was Sued for Putting a Fake Louis Vuitton Logo on a Pink Hummer for Her ‘Do Somethin’ Music Video
Due to illegal Louis Vuitton modifications to a pink Hummer H2 for her 'Do Something' music video, Britney Spears was sued.
Twitter data indicates most of country backs Chris Rock after Oscars spat with Will Smith
Most of America is taking Chris Rock’s side after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, but several states in the middle of the country have the “Men in Black” star’s back.
BuzzFeed
822
Followers
777
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0