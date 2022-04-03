ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Carrey's Resurfaced Problematic Behavior Is Coming To Light After He Condemned Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

By Ryan Schocket
 1 day ago

As I'm sure you've seen, all hell broke loose at the Oscars this year.

While presenting, comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith , calling her "G.I. Jane." Jada struggles with alopecia (hair loss), so the joke definitely didn't sit well with her — or her husband Will Smith , who then slapped Chris onstage.

This ignited a firestorm of controversial reactions , think pieces, and opinions from everyone ranging from spectators to politicians to other celebs. Some defended Will; some defended Chris.

One of Will's detractors was none other than actor Jim Carrey , who condemned Will's actions in an interview with Gayle King . “I was sickened by the standing ovation," Jim said. "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse.”

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is gonna be there forever. It’s gonna be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is gonna last a very long time," he said. He also agreed with Gayle that if it were anyone else, they'd be removed from the Oscars.

"You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words," he continued.

When Gayle said she wished it didn't "escalate," Jim said, "It didn't escalate. It came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated, and I wish him the best, I really do."

People were quick to then point out that Jim doesn't exactly have a spotless reputation. He started trending this week on Twitter after people brought up his past, like his behavior at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards:

says the guy who sexually assaulted alicia silverstone on stage https://t.co/5YLXhvZNXg

@ycsm1n 09:27 PM - 29 Mar 2022

@Sincerely_Tanya @ThatBKGurl Jim Carrey tried to French kiss Will Smith at the MTV movie awards and he kissed Alicia Silverstone without her consent at the same award show. So he assaulted two people in one night and no body said a word. He should be minding his own business.

@GlowySweetFab 02:22 AM - 30 Mar 2022

Damn, remember that awards show where Jim Carrey(the 45 year old man) stuck his tongue down a 20 year old woman's throat while she tried to push him off?The internet remembers https://t.co/HPxOQWiPL7

@DieSegenvonWael 08:42 PM - 29 Mar 2022

bruh he also tried to force himself on WILL SMITH!! THE VERY SAME NIGHT!! you can't make this stuff up 😭

@ycsm1n 11:12 PM - 29 Mar 2022

People also brought up how he used to promote debunked anti-vaccine information with his then-girlfriend of five years, Jenny McCarthy :

hey remember when jim carrey used to tweet videos of autistic children having meltdowns without the consent of them or their families to convince people not to get vaccinated https://t.co/8LNjDY4v8K

@chandIermonica 08:03 PM - 29 Mar 2022

Jim Carrey thinks vaccines cause autism so forgive me for not giving a shit about anything he says. https://t.co/MfR5F9AKy0

@K_Blacck 06:15 PM - 29 Mar 2022

also, jim carrey and his ex jenny mccarthy, were the highest profile celebs purveying the myth that vaccines cause autism. they signal boosted fraudulent physician's claims early on and their disinformation of life-saving measures contributed to actual deaths of human beings!

@ycsm1n 12:20 AM - 30 Mar 2022

Jim Carrey is literally responsible for popularizing anti vaccine rhetoric because he was there alongside his ex Jennie McCarthy promoting those views on massively popular platforms https://t.co/sLXPn81Xnm

@PalIahAbdul 05:03 PM - 29 Mar 2022

On Larry King Live , he and Jenny went on to talk about "treating and preventing autism," as well as speaking out against vaccinations for children.

It's important to note, again, that Jim and Jenny's claims about vaccines have been debunked and disputed by medical professionals .

As for Jim's comments about the slap, Will has not addressed them. And Jim has not responded to the current trending backlash, but we will update you if he does.

