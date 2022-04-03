ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A breath of fresh air! Prince Charles wraps up as he attends Sunday church service at Sandringham - after reports he was 'dismayed' by Prince Andrew's role at Prince Philip's memorial

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Prince of Wales wrapped up warm against the spring chill today as he arrived for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Prince Charles, 73, was snapped wearing a lengthy brown coat for the outing, and could be seen clutching an umbrella in caution of a possible downpour.

The royal, who has spent the last three years ago converting Sandringham to a fully organic operation, appeared to be staying in Norfolk for the weekend.

The pictures are the latest sign the Duke of Cornwall is moving on following the fall-out from his brother Prince Andrew's appearance at Prince Philip's memorial last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDEEg_0eyCCXAO00
The Prince of Wales, 73, wrapped up warm against the spring chill today as he arrived for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham in Norfolk 

The Duke of York, 62, took centre stage at Westminster Abbey's Thanksgioving of Life service escorting the Queen to the front row leaving the royal family 'dismayed'.

It had been expected that the Dean of Westminster would take the Queen to her seat, with Andrew behind. But the shamed royal instead walked her right in front of live cameras.

The prince has been forced to step back from public life over his association with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this month he paid millions to Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of rape. He has consistently denied her allegations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWHjb_0eyCCXAO00
Prince Charles was snapped wearing a lengthy brown coat for the outing, and could be seen clutching an umbrella in caution of a possible downpour

Insiders have claimed he'll use the opportunity as a springboard to support his mother at a Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral in June and is not bothered if 'public opinion is against him',

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested there is 'no way' William and Charles will accept Andrew's part in the celebrations.

He told the Mirror: 'In terms of royal events, I don't expect we will see Prince Andrew appear in the near future - if ever again.

'He won't play any kind of a role in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, of that I think we can be quite sure.

'Prince Charles and William will be totally apposed to it, it's a non-starter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZZkF_0eyCCXAO00
The royal, who has spent the last three years ago converting Sandringham to a fully organic operation, appeared to be staying in Norfolk for the weekend

Earlier this week the Daily Mail revealed that senior royals had 'reluctantly' accepted Andrew would travel with the Queen to London because they live so close to each other.

But they had hoped 'common sense' would prevail and that Andrew would not seek to play a prominent role in his first public appearance since he struck the out-of-court settlement with Epstein victim Mrs Giuffre, 38.

A family source said that senior royals – including Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge – were 'dismayed' by events and that Andrew's decision to put himself 'front and centre' of the service had caused 'consternation',

However, experts have also suggested walk with Andrew was the Queen's way of signalling it's 'ok' and that Her Majesty is 'very clearly stating that he has a role at family occasions'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Xzin_0eyCCXAO00
Princes Charles and William won't allow Prince Andrew to be involved in The Firm's future events, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke of York, 62, took centre stage at Prince Philip's memorial this week escorting the Queen to the front row of Westminster Abbey leaving the royal family ' dismayed '

Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nichol said the Queen 'deliberately chose to have Andrew play such a prominent role' to show the public 'she still makes decisions'.

'This was the Queen's way of showing two things; one, that the buck stops with her, and she makes the decisions, and secondly that she believes he's innocent. She made the point very, very clearly.

'But Charles and William were very aware of the perspective, of the optics of this

'Unfortunately, this picture [of Prince Andrew escorting the Queen] has overtaken what should have been a memorial to a great man.'

The reports come as Prince Andrew has become embroiled in another scandal as Buckingham Palace told bankers a mysterious £750,000 gift to The Duke was for his daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding.

