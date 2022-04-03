ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Dockers thrash West Coast by 55-point after keeping Eagles to lowest EVER score in western derby amid controversy over deliberate rush behind rule

By Australian Associated Press
 2 days ago

The deliberate rushed behind rule was thrust into the spotlight as Fremantle notched their second straight western derby victory with a 55-point demolition of West Coast at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers overcame a dominant ruck performance from Nic Naitanui and a defensive masterclass from Jeremy McGovern to post the 15.12 (102) to 7.5 (47) on Sunday, keeping West Coast to their lowest ever derby total.

But the biggest talking points out of the match were the two deliberate rushed behind calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVDqc_0eyCC31500
Fremantle dominated West Coast 102-47 in a one-sided affair at Optus Stadium 

Dockers defender Luke Ryan was left baffled when he was pinned for stepping over the line while under pressure in the third quarter.

Ryan had time to dispose of the ball, but decided to rush the behind while Eagles players closed in.

He also copped a 50-metre penalty for arguing with the umpire, allowing Jackson Nelson to kick the easiest of goals.

In the final term, Eagles defender Harry Edwards was pinned for rushing a behind while tapping the ball through on hands and knees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2dZT_0eyCC31500
Matt Taberner kicked three goals for the Dockers and added 11 disposals on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyVV4_0eyCC31500
Dockers forward Lachie Schultz won the Glendinning-Allan Medal medal as best afield for his 23-possession, two-goal display that also featured four score assists

West Coast defender Alex Witherden was on the line and had the chance to pick up the ball, but he let it roll over.

Rory Lobb sprayed the resulting free kick, but the two decisions are sure to fire up plenty of debate.

Dockers forward Lachie Schultz won the Glendinning-Allan Medal medal as best afield for his 23-possession, two-goal display that also featured four score assists.

McGovern was a rock in defence for an injury and COVID-ravaged West Coast with 11 marks - including four contested - to go with 21 disposals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9we5_0eyCC31500
Jeremy McGovern (centre) delivered a superb defensive performance for West Coast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAgJy_0eyCC31500
But the Eagles are one of three AFL teams still looking for their first win of the season

Naitanui (34 hitouts, 15 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) was dominant in the ruck.

Star Dockers midfielder Andrew Brayshaw was restricted to just seven disposals in the first half under the tight watch of Nelson.

But he flourished after the tag was released, finishing with 26 possessions.

Dockers midfielder Darcy Tucker was stretchered off early in the third quarter and subbed out with concussion after hitting his head while being tackled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNpLp_0eyCC31500
Harry Edwards (right) was pinned for rushing a behind while tapping the ball through on hands and knees in the final period
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FT05q_0eyCC31500
While Dockers defender Luke Ryan (middle) was left baffled when he was pinned for stepping over the line while under pressure in the third quarter

Fremantle took an eight-point lead into quarter time, and they broke the game open in the second term with four unanswered goals.

Michael Walters set up each of Schultz's two goals - one with a pin-point kick, and the other with a clever handball over the top while on the ground.

The 34-point margin was alarming given West Coast managed just one goal in the first half.

But they had another two goals to their name within 30 seconds of actual playing time in the third quarter courtesy of some Naitanui heroics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dgCY_0eyCC31500
Dockers midfielder Darcy Tucker was stretchered off after hitting his head (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOn9Y_0eyCC31500
Tucker was fitted with a neck brace and carried off the field with concussion in the third period
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWk3t_0eyCC31500
Nic Naitanui finished with 34 hitouts, 15 disposals, seven clearances and one goal and was dominant in the ruck for the Eagles

Naitanui's big ruck tap and follow-up led to a goal to Jack Petruccelle within 14 seconds of the second half.

And then at the next centre bounce, Naitanui unleashed another dominant tap and eventually got the ball back to kick a goal on the run from 49m.

The margin was just 20 points at that moment, but a dropped mark by Jack Darling in the square, after his line of sight was blocked, proved to be costly.

Fremantle booted the next three goals to open up a match-winning 41 point lead, with the Dockers never challenged after that.

