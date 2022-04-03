ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rival fans love Chelsea’s DJ after he infuriates Blues crowd with song at end of 4-1 Brentford thrashing

By Jack Figg
CHELSEA fans were left scratching their heads at the choice of song following Brentford's shock 4-1 win.

Having just been thrashed by the Premier League newcomers, Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds filled Stamford Bridge.

Brentford stunned Chelsea 4-1 Credit: Rex

But the lyrics “don’t worry about a thing, because every little thing is gonna be alright" seemed out of place.

Rival fans and even Chelsea supporters had a laugh at the strange choice of tune.

One tweeted: "This is jokes."

Another added: "We are even trolling ourselves."

Perhaps even funnier was Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claiming the WEATHER could have factored into the Blues' defeat.

He said: “We worked so hard to open the scoring but after that we stopped defending and gave away three goals in ten minutes which completely killed the game for us.

“It’s on us. It’s our fault. I don’t know why, but we lacked maturity in our defending and we were not aware of the danger in these moments, which is very strange for us.

“It’s normal to feel leggy after the international break and my expectations for this match were not high because of that.

“But you don’t need to lose like this as a consequence and it’s not as though we conceded the first two goals and were never able to catch up after that.

“I felt we were more tired mentally than physically and not fresh enough, which is not normal for us.

“But also yesterday, we were wearing gloves and it was snowing during training and then today it was very, very warm.

“It was also more difficult for us to play as the favourites than it was for Brentford as the underdogs because we only had half of a training session to prepare for this match.”

Thomas Tuchel watches on in defeat Credit: MatchDay Images Limited

The US Sun

Jorginho working with psychotherapist to get over Italy’s World Cup heartbreak as Chelsea aim to retain Champions League

CHELSEA star Jorginho has been working with a Brazilian psychotherapist to help him get over Italy's World Cup heartbreak. Rafael Barreiros has worked with the Blues midfielder since Euro 2020 and helped Jorginho prepare mentally for matches. Barreiros specialises in neurolinguistics and hypnotherapy but has concentrated on helping Jorginho emotionally,...
UEFA
