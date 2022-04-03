ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve given all of my staff £750 each to help them pay their bills… it’s costing me £45,000 – but I want to help

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A HERO boss splashed out £45,000 to help his workers pay their bills as the cost of living soars across the UK.

James Hipkins, 51, surprised each of his 60 staff with a £750 bonus last month to help boost them through the "bleak" economy.

Manager Jonathon Goodwin (left, foreground) and managing director James Hipkins (right, foreground), pictured with staff at Emerys Timber and Builders Credit: BPM

The managing director of Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants, which has depots in Staffs., and Shrops., said he knows "everyone if suffering".

He also wanted to “share back” after a successful bout of business, giving every member of staff the same bonus sum.

And the dad-of-three, from Cheshire, believes every penny was worth it.

"With everybody struggling we just thought we want to share some of that good fortune with the staff," James told The Sun Online.

"They weren’t expecting it and they were overjoyed.

"I think they’ve found it’s a great help when everything’s a bit bleak."

James hopes the sum will help fill a gap where rocketing household bills have left his workers pinching their pockets.

And as millions of Brits are left to fork out on basic needs like petrol and heating, he believes bosses should do their best to provide support where they can.

“If you believe in your people, give back to them when you’re doing well," he said.

“You can’t just think ‘aren’t we good’ when someone’s having a tough time.

“I think that should be a contagious ethos. And hopefully you breed some loyalty with it."

The boss said his door is "always open" and he believes his "slow turnover of staff" is down to respecting those around him.

He also thinks it would be wrong to not give back when his company is succeeding.

He explained: “It’s nice that we can see we are doing well as a company and it’s nice to feel it’s shared back with the people who make it successful.

"We are only as good as our people - they are the ones who produce the figures and make us profitable.”

The director added: “Being a good boss is getting good figures and good results but it’s also providing good opportunities and a good environment.

“You spend a lot of time at work and if you can enjoy it all the better."

