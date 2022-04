Let me first say I am part of Central Regional baseball history as probably the only person in program history to receive a varsity letter for serving as third base coach. It came in my senior year in 1973 at the request of legendary coach Al Kunzman who awarded me with the #8 uniform because that was the number worn by then Mets manager Yogi Berra. I was not a player but spent the entire season as a quasi-assistant coach who never missed a practice or a game. It culminated with the Golden Eagles winning the Ocean County Tournament by beating Toms River North a game in which I was benched…but that’s another story.

