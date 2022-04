Over the weekend, soft rock music legend Phil Collins took to the stage and played his last concert ever at London’s 02 amid ongoing health issues. According to the DailyMail, Phil Collins performed his last ever concert with his Genesis bandmates, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks. Collins sang while sitting down due to several different health conditions. However, he joined Rutherford and Banks for a standing ovation. Collins jokingly told the concert crowd, “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis. After tonight, we all have to get real jobs.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO