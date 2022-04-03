UPDATE: Candle blamed for igniting South Delridge fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — West Metro Fire Protection District responded to a house fire investigators say was caused accidentally by a candle that was tipped over in Lakewood Tuesday morning. The total estimated damage to the home was $500,000. (credit: West Metro Fire) According to the West Metro Fire tweet, firefighters responded to the house in the 6000 block of W Lakeridge Road near S Harlan Street, where everyone inside at the time of the fire got out OK. The fire was contained to the basement of the home, but there was smoke damage throughout, ultimately leading to the half-million in damages. (credit: West Metro Fire) UPDATE: Lakeridge Road structure fire- fire was contained to the basement, but there is smoke damage throughout the home. Total estimated damage to structure and contents is $500k. Fire was accidental, caused by a candle that was tipped over. pic.twitter.com/eaLiO7pM2L — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 22, 2022

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO