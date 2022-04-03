Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after missing Man Utd clash with illness as he posts cute family snap

CRISTIANO RONALDO has finally broken his silence after being absent from the Manchester United squad.

The 37-year-old missed the Red Devils' draw with Leicester on Saturday due to illness.

The 37-year-old missed the Red Devils' draw with Leicester on Saturday due to illness.

The club announced that he had experienced "flu-like symptoms" and was deemed not fit enough to play.

During a pre-match interview, Ralf Rangnick said: "Unfortunately, he had some 'flu-like symptoms, which he showed yesterday.

"Obviously, he should and would have played in the starting XI but he didn't feel well and couldn't train.

"Then the doctor went to see him at his house this morning to check again but he didn't feel any better and that's why, unfortunately, that's why he hasn't been able to play."

But, he has since broken his silence on social media by posting a photo on Instagram with the caption "Family is everything."

In the picture he is sat with his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four children.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 11, currently trains with Man Utd's academy and is determined to follow in his dad's footsteps.

Twins Eva and Matteo, 4, were born in 2017 to a surrogate mother in the United States.

In October 2017 it was announced that Georgina had given birth to the couple's daughter Alana Martina.

The pair are expecting the arrival of twins later this month.

Ronaldo has made no reference to missing the Leicester match yet.

Ronaldo has made no reference to missing the Leicester match yet.