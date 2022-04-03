ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after missing Man Utd clash with illness as he posts cute family snap

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO has finally broken his silence after being absent from the Manchester United squad.

The 37-year-old missed the Red Devils' draw with Leicester on Saturday due to illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irPc7_0eyByMLY00
Ronaldo was pictured with Georgina Rodriguez and his four children Credit: Instagram @cristiano

The club announced that he had experienced "flu-like symptoms" and was deemed not fit enough to play.

During a pre-match interview, Ralf Rangnick said: "Unfortunately, he had some 'flu-like symptoms, which he showed yesterday.

"Obviously, he should and would have played in the starting XI but he didn't feel well and couldn't train.

"Then the doctor went to see him at his house this morning to check again but he didn't feel any better and that's why, unfortunately, that's why he hasn't been able to play."

But, he has since broken his silence on social media by posting a photo on Instagram with the caption "Family is everything."

In the picture he is sat with his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four children.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 11, currently trains with Man Utd's academy and is determined to follow in his dad's footsteps.

Twins Eva and Matteo, 4, were born in 2017 to a surrogate mother in the United States.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

In October 2017 it was announced that Georgina had given birth to the couple's daughter Alana Martina.

The pair are expecting the arrival of twins later this month.

Ronaldo has made no reference to missing the Leicester match yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECrf1_0eyByMLY00
Ronaldo missed Man Utd's draw with Leicester Credit: georginagio/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFemH_0eyByMLY00
The couple bring up their four children - with one more on the way Credit: Instagram @georginagio

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The US Sun
The US Sun

375K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

Follow The US Sun and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ralf Rangnick
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#The Manchester United#The Red Devils#Xi
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
375K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy