Best XI of stars who could be playing FINAL World Cup like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – with combined age of 394

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuyLw_0eyByFAT00

QATAR 2022 is set to mark the end of a number of household names' international careers - including the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

At 34 and 36 respectively, the incredible duo are set to play in their final World Cup as they near the end of their remarkable era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWztO_0eyByFAT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak8lw_0eyByFAT00
Lionel Messi will likely play at his last World Cup Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUIOq_0eyByFAT00
Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal qualify for Qatar 2022 this week Credit: Getty

But they are by no means the only stars preparing to wave goodbye to World Cup football.

So to mark the occasion, SunSport has compiled an XI of those for whom Qatar will be their last throw of the dice when it comes to winning football's most coveted prize - with a combined age of 394.

At 36, Manuel Neuer will aim to lift the Fifa World Cup for a second time with Germany, having starred in their 2014 triumph.

The Bayern Munich legend has won 109 caps and counting for his country.

Dani Alves has had an incredible career renaissance and at 38 finds himself back in action for both Brazil and Barcelona.

With Emerson Royal currently struggling at Spurs, Alves looks a certainty to line up in Qatar later this year.

Portugal centre-backs Pepe and Jose Fonte remain in Fernando Santos' squad at 39 and 38 respectively.

The duo have already won Euro 2016, but would love to bow out with a World Cup.

Jordi Alba missed out on Spain's 2010 victory in South Africa, and aged 33 would love to match some of his Barca pals past and present in winning the prestigious tournament.

Wolves ace Joao Moutinho is another of Santos' aging Portugal stars at 35, while fellow midfielder Luka Modric remains at the top of his game for Croatia and Real Madrid at 36.

Sergio Busquets did win with Spain in 2010, but at 33 is targeting another huge trophy.

Messi and Ronaldo have a combined age of 70, while Luis Suarez will be there with Uruguay aged 35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QafLd_0eyByFAT00
Dani Alves has made a stunning return to prominence aged 38 Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZfCz_0eyByFAT00
Pepe and Jose Fonte still line up alongside CR7 Credit: AFP or licensors

Comments / 0


















The US Sun

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
375K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
