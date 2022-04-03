Sydney Sweeney is a vision in floral tea dress at the Canneseries Festival in France after taking home the Rising Star award

She never fails to turn heads with her incredible style.

And Sydney Sweeney looked sesnational as ever as she took part in a photo shoot at the Cannesseries festival in France on Saturday.

The Euphoria star, 24, who won a Best Newcomer award on Friday, sported a figure hugging floral tea dress, with puff sleeves and a plunging neck.

Gorgeous: Sydney Sweeney looked sesnational as ever as she took part in a photo shoot at the Cannesseries festival in France on Saturday

The daffodil yellow outfit hung to the actress' toned physique with added flower detail at the bust and sleeve.

The blonde beauty wore her long hair ties back in a relaxed ponytail, as strands framed her gorgeous face.

Opting for simple make-up, the HBO actress opted for a rose lip and striking cat eye liner.

Flower power: The blonde beauty wore her long hair ties back in a relaxed ponytail, as strands framed her gorgeous face

Steal Sydney's style in a floral dress by Rodarte

Rodarte AW20

Not available... shop a similar Rodarte dress here

With spring pretty much here it’s time to embrace a lighter color palette and to start wearing dresses again.

And if you need a bit of inspiration after a long cold winter, look no further than the brilliant Sydney Sweeney who looks her usual sultry self in this very pretty dress that’s got spring written all over it.

From the pale yellow silk to the ditsy floral print to the feminine puffed sleeves and the daisy embellishments, could it be any more perfect for the season we’re now in?

Sadly, this dress is a version of one seen on the runway at Rodarte’s AW20 show so it's no longer available to buy... but if you click to the right you’ll find a similar yellow dress from the stateside label on sale.

Or recreate Sydney’s look with the floral puff sleeve dresses in our edit below. From ASOS to I Saw It First and Allsaints to Boohoo, we’ve got a dress for every taste and budget.

Style with ankle boots or sneakers for day, switching up to heels for night.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Sydney accessorised the vintage inspired look with simple earrings and three rings on one finger.

The White Lotus star flashed french tripped manicure to the camera.

Posing for the haunting shoot, the actress gazed into the camera, her hands clasped before a plain grey back drop.

Golden girl: Sydney accessories the vintage inspired look with simple earrings and three earrings on one finger

Canneseries, Cannes' International Series Festival, aims to represent and highlight series from all over the world and runs for six days.

On the opening night of the 5th festival, Sydney scooped the award recognised as the Madame Figaro Rising Star.

The star looked phenomenal in a tiered dress, which spotlighted her assets and was bound to leave her turning heads.

Winner: On the opening night of the 5th festival, Sydney scooped the award recognised as the Madame Figaro Rising Star

WOW: The star looked phenomenal in a tiered dress, which spotlighted her assets and was bound to leave her turning heads

The gorgeous ensemble cinched in at her waist and boasted a complementary neck appendage, while she added a generous amount of height to her svelte frame with Louboutins.

Gracing the pink carpet before the ceremony the American born actress blew a kiss to screaming fans.

Later she graciously took to the stage to thank the judges as she proudly held her pink award.

Speech Speech! Gracing the pink carpet before the ceremony the American born actress blew a kiss to screaming fans