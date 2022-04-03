ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney is a vision in floral tea dress at the Canneseries Festival in France after taking home the Rising Star award

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 1 day ago

She never fails to turn heads with her incredible style.

And Sydney Sweeney looked sesnational as ever as she took part in a photo shoot at the Cannesseries festival in France on Saturday.

The Euphoria star, 24, who won a Best Newcomer award on Friday, sported a figure hugging floral tea dress, with puff sleeves and a plunging neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzDdd_0eyBwTvJ00
Gorgeous: Sydney Sweeney looked sesnational as ever as she took part in a photo shoot at the Cannesseries festival in France on Saturday

The daffodil yellow outfit hung to the actress' toned physique with added flower detail at the bust and sleeve.

The blonde beauty wore her long hair ties back in a relaxed ponytail, as strands framed her gorgeous face.

Opting for simple make-up, the HBO actress opted for a rose lip and striking cat eye liner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQEdO_0eyBwTvJ00
Flower power: The blonde beauty wore her long hair ties back in a relaxed ponytail, as strands framed her gorgeous face

Sydney accessorised the vintage inspired look with simple earrings and three rings on one finger.

The White Lotus star flashed french tripped manicure to the camera.

Posing for the haunting shoot, the actress gazed into the camera, her hands clasped before a plain grey back drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOhCa_0eyBwTvJ00
Golden girl: Sydney accessories the vintage inspired look with simple earrings and three earrings on one finger

Canneseries, Cannes' International Series Festival, aims to represent and highlight series from all over the world and runs for six days.

On the opening night of the 5th festival, Sydney scooped the award recognised as the Madame Figaro Rising Star.

The star looked phenomenal in a tiered dress, which spotlighted her assets and was bound to leave her turning heads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0GGg_0eyBwTvJ00
Winner: On the opening night of the 5th festival, Sydney scooped the award recognised as the Madame Figaro Rising Star
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p28Du_0eyBwTvJ00
WOW: The star looked phenomenal in a tiered dress, which spotlighted her assets and was bound to leave her turning heads

The gorgeous ensemble cinched in at her waist and boasted a complementary neck appendage, while she added a generous amount of height to her svelte frame with Louboutins.

Gracing the pink carpet before the ceremony the American born actress blew a kiss to screaming fans.

Later she graciously took to the stage to thank the judges as she proudly held her pink award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFHft_0eyBwTvJ00
Speech Speech!  Gracing the pink carpet before the ceremony the American born actress blew a kiss to screaming fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHimK_0eyBwTvJ00
Award winner: Later she graciously took to the stage to thank the judges as she proudly held her pink glass award

