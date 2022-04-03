The Official ‘WrestleMania’ Day 2 Picks Show

Rey Mysterio/Dominik Mysterio vs. Logan Paul/The Miz. The celebrity pro-wrestling match at WrestleMania dates back to the very first Mania, which was built around the pro-wrestling debut of Mr. T ( who was one of the 10 or so biggest celebrities in the world in 1985—the eighties were weird). Some of the performances have been iconic (Floyd Mayweather, Lawrence Taylor), and some have been forgettable (Maria Menounos of “you got to the movies before the credits started” fame teamed with Kelly Kelly at Mania 28). Logan Paul, who is one of the 10 or so biggest celebrities in the world (the 2020s are weird too), shot up to the upper echelon of the celebrity performers list with his delightfully detestable performance in this tag match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO