WWE

The Official ‘WrestleMania’ Day 2 Picks Show

By David Shoemaker
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Shoemaker welcomes all members of The Ringer Wrestling Show crew to break down every matchup for WrestleMania Sunday. Evan Mack...

wrestlinginc.com

New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Crowned At WrestleMania Sunday

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
CBS Sports

2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 live stream, how to watch online, start time, Night 1 matches, card

It's time for the biggest event in professional wrestling. The 2022 edition of WWE WrestleMania kicks off two days of action on Saturday when Night 1 of the event goes down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 will feature 15 segments (14 matches) across two nights with multiple celebrities appearing and seven of the WWE's nine championships on the line.
WWE
411mania.com

The KO Show Turns Into a No Holds Barred Match at Wrestlemania, Steve Austin Wins (Pics, Video)

As expected, the segment between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin turned into a fight at Wrestlemania. However, it became something more, as Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match. Austin accepted, a referee came down and the match was on. The two brawled all around ringside, and Austin took several bumps, including a stunner from Owens. However he avoided a chair shot and hit a stunner of his own to get the victory.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Logan Paul Drops an F-Bomb After Being Betrayed By The Miz at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul was able to prove himself in the ring tonight alongside The Miz, with the unlikely tag team pair managing to defeat the Mysterios, with Rey and Dominik being unable to lay claim to the W. Unfortunately for Paul, The Miz had a betrayal ready and waiting, causing the Youtube star to let out an unexpected "WTF" moment that threw fans for a loop. With Miz and Logan Paul now at odds, it will be interesting to see if this comes into play during any future events.
WWE
411mania.com

Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
WWE
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Begins Forming His New Heel Stable At WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is getting his new faction. Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw Edge defeat AJ Styles after a hard-fought back & forth bout. The finish saw Damian Priest appear at ringside, distracting Styles while he was on the apron preparing for a Phenomenal Forearm. AJ finally went for the move but Edge met him in the air with a big Spear.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Makes Surprise WrestleMania 38 Appearance, Leaves His Boots In The Ring

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a surprise appearance to open Night Two of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX tonight. After the “America The Beautiful” performance by Jessie James Decker, the familiar music of The Game...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw After WrestleMania

WrestleMania weekend was full of title defenses and on Saturday fans saw Dolph Ziggler retain the NXT Championship when he defeated Bron Breakker in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver. Dolph Ziggler brought the gold to Monday Night Raw this week and he once again put the title...
WWE
Distractify

Why Is WWE Superstar Carmella Wearing a Mask During Her Matches?

Since joining the main roster in 2016, WWE superstar Carmella has flipped through various gimmicks. From becoming the inaugural Ms. Money in the Bank to forming an alliance with R-Truth that involved a mixed tag team and dancing, it's clear that the former SmackDown Women's Champion is up for any storyline in the business.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One: Logan Paul And The Miz Vs. The Mysterios

We go back to the ring and Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the next match. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first come The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Out next comes The Miz and social media star turned boxer and podcast host Logan Paul. Logan is apparently wearing an expensive rare Pokemon card around his neck. He and The Miz are wearing matching black & yellow gear. Logan’s brother Jake Paul is sitting behind the announcers.
WWE
411mania.com

Lucha Maniaks Not Your Average Lucha Show Results: ACH, Lince Dorado in Action

– While most eyes were on WWE’s WrestleMania 38: Night 1 last night, Lucha Maniaks held its Not Your Average Lucha show last night at the Upper 90 Soccer Center in Arlington, Texas. The card streamed live on Title Match Network. Below are some results from the Lucha Maniaks card, courtesy of Fightful:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Possible Additions To Edge’s New RAW Stable

Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeat AJ Styles, thanks to a ringside distraction from Damian Priest. It was reported before WrestleMania how WWE had plans for Edge to lead a new heel stable on RAW, and that Priest was one of the names being discussed for the faction. Now Fightful Select reports that WWE is looking to add more names to the group.
WWE
PWMania

Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (4/4/22)

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. -Paul Wight vs. Austin Green. -Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. “The WorkHorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake. -Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall and Aaron...
WWE
The Ringer

Bianca Belair Gets Her Revenge, Edge Adds to His Legacy, and Logan Paul Is … Actually Really Good?

Rey Mysterio/Dominik Mysterio vs. Logan Paul/The Miz. The celebrity pro-wrestling match at WrestleMania dates back to the very first Mania, which was built around the pro-wrestling debut of Mr. T ( who was one of the 10 or so biggest celebrities in the world in 1985—the eighties were weird). Some of the performances have been iconic (Floyd Mayweather, Lawrence Taylor), and some have been forgettable (Maria Menounos of “you got to the movies before the credits started” fame teamed with Kelly Kelly at Mania 28). Logan Paul, who is one of the 10 or so biggest celebrities in the world (the 2020s are weird too), shot up to the upper echelon of the celebrity performers list with his delightfully detestable performance in this tag match.
WWE
Fightful

NXT Women's Tag Team Title Match And More Set For 4/5 NXT

The former champions get their rematch. WWE announced that Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) will get a rematch for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai on the April 5 episode of NXT. Gonzalez & Kai won the titles from Toxic Attraction at...
WWE

