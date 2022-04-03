ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Project hosts Lisa Wilkinson and Waleed Aly disappear from the Channel Ten show... as co-host Carrie Bickmore prepares to move to the UK with her family

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Waleed Aly and Lisa Wilkinson were noticeably absent from The Project this week.

The hosts disappeared from the Channel Ten show as Carrie Bickmore stepped away ahead of her move to the UK with her family.

The pair last hosted the show together from Western Australia on March, 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0oMG_0eyBuoRG00
Absent: The Project hosts Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) and Waleed Aly disappeared from the Channel Ten show

The network told The Advertiser, Lisa is currently on annual leave and will return to the desk on Sunday 10 April, while Waleed is due to return Monday April 4.

Rachel Corbett, Jan Fran, Hugh Riminton, Michael Hing, Chris Bath and Jamila Rizvi replaced Lisa and Waleed as panellists on the show.

It comes as the pair's co-host Carrie Bickmore and her partner Chris Walker prepare to move to the UK with her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRBgv_0eyBuoRG00
On break: The network told The Advertiser, Lisa is currently on annual leave and will return to the desk on Sunday 10 April, while Waleed (pictured) is due to return Monday April 4

'In April I'm going to be taking a few months off The Project desk. Chris and I and the kids are heading off on a family adventure together,' she revealed last month.

'We've been wanting to do it for a while but for lots of reasons the timing hasn't been right, but we figure it's never going to be the perfect time to go.

'It's something we really want to do before my son starts his final years at school so we're doing term two in the UK. So I will be off for a couple of months.'

Carrie also said she had been inspired by The Project panellist Kate Langbroek, 56, who spent two years living in Bologna, Italy, with her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YK4lM_0eyBuoRG00
Making a move! It comes as the pair's co-host Carrie Bickmore (pictured) and her partner Chris Walker prepare to move to the UK with her family

'You are a big inspiration for heading overseas with a family and we had some big conversations after living through the world's longest lockdown,' Carrie said.

'One of the things that my son Ollie said was how much he was going to miss the family time when we were coming out of lockdown, which kind of surprised us because we had a lot of family time!' she added.

'But we thought, "Gosh, he still wants to spend time with us." And while he does, he only has a few years left and then he will fly away, so we thought we would seize the moment and do it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZGEg_0eyBuoRG00
'In April I'm going to be taking a few months off The Project desk. Chris and I and the kids are heading off on a family adventure together,' she revealed last month. Pictured with her family

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Bickmore's HUGE Hit Network salary is revealed - as insiders question how she will be able to host an afternoon radio show at 4am in the UK during her sabbatical

Carrie Bickmore's planned three-month sabbatical in the UK means she will be away from Channel 10's The Project until at least July. But her extended family holiday also presents an issue for Southern Cross Austereo, as she hosts the national afternoon show Carrie and Tommy on the Hit Network. While...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Carrie Bickmore's celebrity friends rally behind her after she announced she was leaving The Project and moving to the UK with her family

The Project host Carrie Bickmore announced on Tuesday she will be taking a sabbatical for several months starting from April. After speaking about her decision on air, the 41-year-old shared a photo to Instagram of herself, partner Chris Walker and their children, and explained they will be moving to the UK for a 'family adventure'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Project's Carrie Bickmore quietly sells her $3.4m five-bedroom Melbourne home as she prepares to move to the UK with her family 'for several months'

The Project's Carrie Bickmore has quietly sold her family home in Ivanhoe, Melbourne ahead of her 'temporary' move to the UK with her family. The Channel 10 presenter, 41, shocked fans on Tuesday night by announcing her plans to stay in England for 'several months', admitting her family had been 'dreaming' of the move for 'a while now'.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bath
Person
Waleed Aly
Person
Kate Langbroek
Person
Carrie Bickmore
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Project#Channel Ten
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

More than one third of England’s badgers now killed as legal battle begins over new Northern Ireland cull

At least a third of England’s badger population has been killed in the government’s drive to stamp out bovine tuberculosis, new figures show.Last year, 33,687 of the animals were culled, bringing the total since the campaign began in 2013 to at least 175,000. Estimates put England’s badger population at between 400,000 and 500,000.The government announced last year’s toll as wildlife campaigners launched a legal battle over plans to begin culling the species in Northern Ireland.Wild Justice, a lobby group involving wildlife presenter Chris Packham, together with the Northern Ireland Badger Group, is challenging the decision in the courts.As last year’s...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Carrie Bickmore's replacement on The Project is revealed - two days after she announced she will be moving to the UK with her family 'for several months'

Chrissie Swan and Georgie Tunny have been announced as Carrie Bickmore's replacements on The Project as she prepares to move to the UK with her family. The pair will appear on the show on alternate nights alongside regular panellists Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar. The Project executive producer Chris Bendall...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's gift to Sophie Wessex following Prince Philip's memorial service

The royal family held the Duke of Edinburgh's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday as they bid an emotional farewell to the much-loved patriarch. The following day, it was announced that the Queen has appointed The Countess of Wessex to a role that was previously held by the monarch's late husband – an incredible honour.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy