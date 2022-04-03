ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham smash FIVE past Newcastle after a scintillating second-half display as Antonio Conte's side bounce back from Fabian Schar's opener to go fourth and pile pressure on rivals Arsenal

By Ian Ladyman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

With 10 minutes of this game remaining, they sang Antonio Conte’s name and, just as they did so, Tottenham scored their fifth goal.

This is the thing about Conte. When it comes to the football, he is a heck of a coach. On days like this, the Italian’s teams reflect the more endearing sides of his personality. Brave, purposeful and creative. And exciting, too. Yes, Spurs were exciting here and on the back of it they are in the top four of the Premier League.

Whatever happens from here is anybody’s guess. As well as being a talented coach, Conte is explosive, temperamental and moody. When he doesn’t get what he wants, as he says he did not in the January transfer window, he complains. A lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHnir_0eyBuGcg00
Heung-min Son celebrates after scoring Tottenham's fifth goal against Newcastle in a win which sent them into fourth spot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiM4H_0eyBuGcg00
Son finished empathically after meeting a cross from the right in the penalty area, leaving Eddie Howe's visitors rocking
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8QyI_0eyBuGcg00
Son and Lucas Moura celebrate with Steven Bergwijn after he scored their fifth goal, an effort that capped off their victory

MATCH FACTS, PLAYER RATINGS AND PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

TOTTENHAM: (3-4-2-1): Lloris 6; Romero 7.5, Dier 6.5, Davies 6.5; Royal 7 (Bergwijn 80mins 6), Bentancur 6 (Winks 75mins 6), Hojberg 6, Doherty 6.5; Kulusevksi 8 (Moura 75mins 6), Son 7; Kane 8.5

GOALS: Davies 43, Doherty 48, Son 54, Royal 63, Bergwijn 83

BOOKED: Kane, Bentancur

MANAGER: ANTONIO CONTE: 8

NEWCASTLE UNITED: (4-3-3) Dubravka 6; Manquillo 6 (Guimaraes 58mins 6), Schar 6, Burn 5.5, Targett 6; Willock 6.5, Shelvey 6.5, Joelinton 5.5 (Murphy 58mins 6); Fraser 6, Wood 5.5 (Lascelles 70mins 6) Saint-Maximin 6.

GOALS: Schar 39

BOOKED: Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

MANAGER: EDDIE HOWE: 5

REFEREE: Martin Atkinson 6

Season at a glance

So Tottenham’s current status does not lack intrigue or uncertainty. It is hard to say for sure that Conte will still be at the club come next season. Some feel he is destined for PSG.

But for now they will take afternoons like this, days when Tottenham play football true to their glamorous traditions and the goals fly in.

For half an hour Conte’s team were modest at best. Their football was slow and they feel behind to a Fabian Schar free-kick late in the first half. But once Ben Davies equalised within five minutes, Tottenham were transformed and quite hypnotic to watch from that point on.

Conte’s team scored four goals in 20 minutes through Davies, Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son and Emerson Royal as Newcastle just fell apart in front of them. With seven minutes left Steven Bergwijn scored the fifth and there could have been more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43u0jw_0eyBuGcg00
Ben Davies heads home to level the scores moments after the home side fell behind, sparking their superb comeback
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZglVI_0eyBuGcg00
Davies wheels away in celebration after equalising with a fine header in the first half, and Spurs quickly pushed on for more

Tottenham were rampant at times. Two January signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur were instrumental in it all and so was Harry Kane. The England captain didn’t score but as his team’s best player, dropping deep like a quarterback to pass the ball beautifully and create goals and chances. There are those who say Kane should play like a traditional number nine and live on the shoulders of the central defenders. Well, here was the evidence to the contrary. Kane was magnificent.

There is much at stake for Spurs between now and the end of the season and Kane will know that better than most. If Tottenham do finish in the top four, it will increase their chances of keeping Conte and indeed Kane himself.

So these are important times towards the end of what has been a turbulent season and if their football can reflect that urgency then they will have a chance.

Here Conte’s team were slow getting to this game. It took a Newcastle goal towards the end of the opening half to inject real purpose in to their play.

Mark Clattenburg - Bentancur lucky to avoid red card

Rodrigo Bentancur can count himself fortunate that he wasn’t sent off in first-half stoppage time.

The Tottenham midfielder didn’t make contact with Allan Saint-Maximin, but the intent was there.

It was an attempted head butt, and a very clear one at that. Instead Bentancur, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, who rushed in and pushed over the Spurs player, were simply shown yellow cards for the ‘handbags’.

Given the way the game went for Newcastle after that, manager Eddie Howe must wonder what the second half would have looked like had Bentancur been dismissed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9afG_0eyBuGcg00
Matt Doherty scored Tottenham's second goal of the afternoon, having managed to divert beyond Martin Dubravka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SI2Cr_0eyBuGcg00
Doherty celebrates after giving his side the lead shortly after the half-time break, which his goal sealing the turnaround

For a while they were the better team. Newcastle, having the two league games preceding the international break, seemed keen to feel their way in to the contest. They sat deep and allowed Tottenham to enjoy some of the ball.

Tottenham threatened sporadically but not consistently. Bentrancur, who was impressive, curled an early shot wide via a deflection before Eric Dier headed the resulting corner off target. Kane himself dragged a shot wide and then curled a free-kick a yard the wrong side of the upright.

Newcastle were unambitious at this stage but slowly grew in to the game. Perhaps sensing an uncertainty across Tottenham’s back four they began to probe, with Joe Willock and Alain Saint-Maximin at the forefront.

Twice Tottenham’s Argentinean defender Cristian Romero had to time tackles well on the edge of the area while the block he produced from a Willock shot in the 22nd minute saved what looked like a certain goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyZmP_0eyBuGcg00
Emerson Royal scored Tottenham's fourth goal in the second half of the match, the wing back applying a clinical finish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zybJA_0eyBuGcg00
Royal celebrates after extending his team's lead midway through the second half, with Newcastle's collapse almost complete

There was a soundness about Newcastle that their manager Eddie Howe would have liked and after a period of slowly accumulating pressure they took the lead seven minutes before half-time.

Son’s challenge on Willock was careless to say the very least and so was Tottenham’s attempt to produce a reliable wall in front of Hugo Lloris. Schar’s low free-kick was well enough struck but should have been repelled. But the Tottenham wall fell apart and Lloris could not get a strong enough hand to the ball to prevent it reaching the ball.

Tottenham looked like a team that needed a bit of a shake and that goal seemed to do the job. Within five minutes they were level and by the 54th minutes they were two goals ahead.

The equaliser owed much to the persistence of the Korean, Son. Maybe he felt bad about conceding the free-kick ahead of the Newcastle goal. Whatever the case, he drove forward impressively to win a corner in the 43rd minute and when it was cleared, he recycled the ball to cross well for Davies to head in from the six-yard line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YnS3_0eyBuGcg00
Steven Bergwijn completed Tottenham's rout with a cool finish during the second half after being brought off the bench

Immediately, this stadium was energised. It felt like a different place. And by the time we had reached the hour mark Tottenham had the game all but won.

Newcastle, despite conceding the equaliser, would not have been dissatisfied with their first half. But they could not live with Conte’s team once they upped their levels in the second period.

Kane played a major part in the next three goals. The England captain will always be criticised by some for his fondness for coming deep to collect possession. But here was vindication of the habit.

In the 48th minute, he picked up possession 40 yards from goal and shrugged off a challenge from Newcastle defender Dan Burn. Kane had a man arriving on the overlap and that seemed like the obvious ball. But Spurs had men arriving in the penalty area and when Son could not apply a touch to Kane’s outswinging cross, Doherty got to the far post ahead of Javier Manquillo to stoop and head in.

It was a lovely goal and another one soon followed. This time Kane played a neat one-two with Kulusevski and when the Swede swept in a cross from the right, Son cushioned beautifully with his first touch before burying it with his second.

MARK CLATTENBURG: Rodrigo Bentancur was lucky to escape red for attempted head butt

Rodrigo Bentancur can count himself fortunate that he wasn’t sent off in first-half stoppage time.

The Tottenham midfielder didn’t make contact with Allan Saint-Maximin, but the intent was there. It was an attempted head butt, and a very clear one at that. Instead Bentancur, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, who rushed in and pushed over the Spurs player, were simply shown yellow cards for the ‘handbags’.

Given the way the game went for Newcastle after that, manager Eddie Howe must wonder what the second half would have looked like had Bentancur been dismissed.

By Mark Clattenburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYxLu_0eyBuGcg00
Bergwijn celebrates after scoring Tottenham's fifth goal of the game in the latter stages just minutes after his introduction

From being competitive, Newcastle were suddenly in danger of being buried. Howe’s team were incapable of spotting the Tottenham runners from deep and there were, in truth, holes developing everywhere in the Newcastle defensive lines.

Goal number four arrived in the 63rd minute and that made it four in 20 minutes. Once again a defender scored it. This time Kulusevski carried the ball across the field after receiving it from Kane – who else? – and when he supplied Doherty, the left-wing back crossed for Royal to divert the ball in at the near post. Royal showed great determination to make his way across the penalty area from his position on the other side of the field but it must be said that nobody at all seemed willing to go with him as he did so.

Embarrassment now threatened for Newcastle while Tottenham eyed an improvement in their goal difference that would take them above Arsenal and in to the Champions League positions.

Kane dropped in to receive possession once again no more than a minute after Royal’s goal. This time the target was Son bursting through a huge hole in the middle. The pass was perfect once again but Son could only shoot across goal and wide on this occasion.

Howe’s response to all this was to send on a defender – Jamaal Lascelles – on for a forward – Chris Wood – and that said everything for the way the Newcastle manager now viewed this game.

By now, nothing Newcastle did worked, though. And when Lascelles was sucked towards the ball with seven minutes left, Lucas Moura played Berwgijn through the gap he had left and that was goal number five.

Scroll down to see how it all unfolded with Sportsmail's live runner.

16:22

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Brentford rout Chelsea as Christian Eriksen's fairytale return continues

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Defender Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead just minutes into the second half with a superb strike from distance, but Brentford struck back moments later through midfielder Vitaly Janelt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Lascelles
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Joe Willock
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Javier Manquillo
Daily Mail

'The owners are very ambitious': Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa's billionaire chiefs will continue to back him in the transfer market with heavy spending - despite them splashing out £341m since promotion

Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa’s billionaire owners will continue to give him their backing in the transfer market as he prepares to reshape his squad this summer. Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have committed nearly £350million on new players since Villa were promoted in 2019. After Wolves...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Juventus 0-1 Inter Milan: Hakan Calhanoglu's first-half penalty hands the visitors a HUGE victory in the Serie A title race... as the Old Lady lose a league game for the first time in 16 matches in a major setback

A first-half penalty was enough to earn champions Inter Milan a crucial 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, dragging Simone Inzaghi's side back into the Serie A title race. Juve wasted a host of chances in the opening period, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of missing the most glaring of them, and their profligacy proved costly as Inter earned a penalty in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Man City need some Pep Guardiolas on the pitch and Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are just that… they are bossing the midfield and it's no surprise to see them taking their coaching badges

If Manchester City are to hold off the unrelenting challenge from Liverpool then they need to win the battle of the intangibles. The character war. The ability to respond to whatever their rivals do. What Pep Guardiola needs are some Pep Guardiolas on the pitch. The men who manage matches...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Arsenal#Italian#The Premier League#Royal 63#Schar 39
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Watford 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool, Liverpool Top of the League!

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham Hotspur take on Newcastle United today as the Premier League returns after the international break. Newcastle suffered a disappointed defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite a recent downturn in form.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs face NewcastleThey face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are chasing hard to finish in the top four. Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes. Here is everything...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

If Everton avoid a FFP penalty it will be by the 'skin of their teeth' thanks to flexible Covid rules that allow them to offset losses of more than £250M... but rivals will have something to say about it, experts warn

Everton are confident they will avoid any penalty for breaching the Premier League's financial Fair Play rules after posting huge losses for three years in a row. But football finance experts still believe it will be a close call and top flight rivals may yet challenge the Toffees and the League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The decisive parties are talking and that's all I need': Jurgen Klopp reveals discussions over Mo Salah's new contract are ongoing, insisting he is 'HAPPY' with the progress being made despite the Liverpool star nearing the final year of his current deal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he is 'happy' with how talks over a new contract for Mohamed Salah are progressing behind the scenes. Salah, 29, is just under three months away from entering the final year of his current Reds deal, which has raised fears that he could be on his way out of Anfield in the near future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Newcastle winger David Ginola warns it could take SIX YEARS to reshape the Magpies... and says Eddie Howe must build a 'family' in the dressing room following capitulation at Tottenham

Former Newcastle winger David Ginola has warned it could take five to six years to reshape the Magpies following Sunday's thrashing at Tottenham. Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle away from the relegation zone after he was appointed by the club's wealthy Saudi owners in November. But Newcastle were given a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Anfield was full of tension as Liverpool made hard work of beating Watford on Saturday… Reds must embrace the thrill of the chase in bid for an unprecedented Quadruple

The atmosphere that Jurgen Klopp had requested was not forthcoming. Anfield on Saturday lunchtime was not relentlessly buoyant but, perhaps, it was naive to think that would be the case. Of course, the situation was not helped by the early kick-off time but something else was also at play: tension....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Allan Saint-Maximin 'is the jewel in Newcastle's crown', insists David Ginola as he urges Magpies to 'keep hold of their asset' after Sportsmail revealed they are willing to listen to offers for the £50m-rated winger

Former Newcastle winger David Ginola says the Magpies must 'hold onto' Allan Saint-Maximin during the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old Frenchman signed an improved six year contract with Newcastle in 2020 but Sportsmail revealed on Saturday that Newcastle are willing to listen to offers for the £50m-rated winger this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy