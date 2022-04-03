Tottenham smash FIVE past Newcastle after a scintillating second-half display as Antonio Conte's side bounce back from Fabian Schar's opener to go fourth and pile pressure on rivals Arsenal

With 10 minutes of this game remaining, they sang Antonio Conte’s name and, just as they did so, Tottenham scored their fifth goal.

This is the thing about Conte. When it comes to the football, he is a heck of a coach. On days like this, the Italian’s teams reflect the more endearing sides of his personality. Brave, purposeful and creative. And exciting, too. Yes, Spurs were exciting here and on the back of it they are in the top four of the Premier League.

Whatever happens from here is anybody’s guess. As well as being a talented coach, Conte is explosive, temperamental and moody. When he doesn’t get what he wants, as he says he did not in the January transfer window, he complains. A lot.

Heung-min Son celebrates after scoring Tottenham's fifth goal against Newcastle in a win which sent them into fourth spot

Son finished empathically after meeting a cross from the right in the penalty area, leaving Eddie Howe's visitors rocking

Son and Lucas Moura celebrate with Steven Bergwijn after he scored their fifth goal, an effort that capped off their victory

MATCH FACTS, PLAYER RATINGS AND PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

TOTTENHAM: (3-4-2-1): Lloris 6; Romero 7.5, Dier 6.5, Davies 6.5; Royal 7 (Bergwijn 80mins 6), Bentancur 6 (Winks 75mins 6), Hojberg 6, Doherty 6.5; Kulusevksi 8 (Moura 75mins 6), Son 7; Kane 8.5

GOALS: Davies 43, Doherty 48, Son 54, Royal 63, Bergwijn 83

BOOKED: Kane, Bentancur

MANAGER: ANTONIO CONTE: 8

NEWCASTLE UNITED: (4-3-3) Dubravka 6; Manquillo 6 (Guimaraes 58mins 6), Schar 6, Burn 5.5, Targett 6; Willock 6.5, Shelvey 6.5, Joelinton 5.5 (Murphy 58mins 6); Fraser 6, Wood 5.5 (Lascelles 70mins 6) Saint-Maximin 6.

GOALS: Schar 39

BOOKED: Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

MANAGER: EDDIE HOWE: 5

REFEREE: Martin Atkinson 6

So Tottenham’s current status does not lack intrigue or uncertainty. It is hard to say for sure that Conte will still be at the club come next season. Some feel he is destined for PSG.

But for now they will take afternoons like this, days when Tottenham play football true to their glamorous traditions and the goals fly in.

For half an hour Conte’s team were modest at best. Their football was slow and they feel behind to a Fabian Schar free-kick late in the first half. But once Ben Davies equalised within five minutes, Tottenham were transformed and quite hypnotic to watch from that point on.

Conte’s team scored four goals in 20 minutes through Davies, Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son and Emerson Royal as Newcastle just fell apart in front of them. With seven minutes left Steven Bergwijn scored the fifth and there could have been more.

Ben Davies heads home to level the scores moments after the home side fell behind, sparking their superb comeback

Davies wheels away in celebration after equalising with a fine header in the first half, and Spurs quickly pushed on for more

Tottenham were rampant at times. Two January signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur were instrumental in it all and so was Harry Kane. The England captain didn’t score but as his team’s best player, dropping deep like a quarterback to pass the ball beautifully and create goals and chances. There are those who say Kane should play like a traditional number nine and live on the shoulders of the central defenders. Well, here was the evidence to the contrary. Kane was magnificent.

There is much at stake for Spurs between now and the end of the season and Kane will know that better than most. If Tottenham do finish in the top four, it will increase their chances of keeping Conte and indeed Kane himself.

So these are important times towards the end of what has been a turbulent season and if their football can reflect that urgency then they will have a chance.

Here Conte’s team were slow getting to this game. It took a Newcastle goal towards the end of the opening half to inject real purpose in to their play.

Matt Doherty scored Tottenham's second goal of the afternoon, having managed to divert beyond Martin Dubravka

Doherty celebrates after giving his side the lead shortly after the half-time break, which his goal sealing the turnaround

For a while they were the better team. Newcastle, having the two league games preceding the international break, seemed keen to feel their way in to the contest. They sat deep and allowed Tottenham to enjoy some of the ball.

Tottenham threatened sporadically but not consistently. Bentrancur, who was impressive, curled an early shot wide via a deflection before Eric Dier headed the resulting corner off target. Kane himself dragged a shot wide and then curled a free-kick a yard the wrong side of the upright.

Newcastle were unambitious at this stage but slowly grew in to the game. Perhaps sensing an uncertainty across Tottenham’s back four they began to probe, with Joe Willock and Alain Saint-Maximin at the forefront.

Twice Tottenham’s Argentinean defender Cristian Romero had to time tackles well on the edge of the area while the block he produced from a Willock shot in the 22nd minute saved what looked like a certain goal.

Emerson Royal scored Tottenham's fourth goal in the second half of the match, the wing back applying a clinical finish

Royal celebrates after extending his team's lead midway through the second half, with Newcastle's collapse almost complete

There was a soundness about Newcastle that their manager Eddie Howe would have liked and after a period of slowly accumulating pressure they took the lead seven minutes before half-time.

Son’s challenge on Willock was careless to say the very least and so was Tottenham’s attempt to produce a reliable wall in front of Hugo Lloris. Schar’s low free-kick was well enough struck but should have been repelled. But the Tottenham wall fell apart and Lloris could not get a strong enough hand to the ball to prevent it reaching the ball.

Tottenham looked like a team that needed a bit of a shake and that goal seemed to do the job. Within five minutes they were level and by the 54th minutes they were two goals ahead.

The equaliser owed much to the persistence of the Korean, Son. Maybe he felt bad about conceding the free-kick ahead of the Newcastle goal. Whatever the case, he drove forward impressively to win a corner in the 43rd minute and when it was cleared, he recycled the ball to cross well for Davies to head in from the six-yard line.

Steven Bergwijn completed Tottenham's rout with a cool finish during the second half after being brought off the bench

Immediately, this stadium was energised. It felt like a different place. And by the time we had reached the hour mark Tottenham had the game all but won.

Newcastle, despite conceding the equaliser, would not have been dissatisfied with their first half. But they could not live with Conte’s team once they upped their levels in the second period.

Kane played a major part in the next three goals. The England captain will always be criticised by some for his fondness for coming deep to collect possession. But here was vindication of the habit.

In the 48th minute, he picked up possession 40 yards from goal and shrugged off a challenge from Newcastle defender Dan Burn. Kane had a man arriving on the overlap and that seemed like the obvious ball. But Spurs had men arriving in the penalty area and when Son could not apply a touch to Kane’s outswinging cross, Doherty got to the far post ahead of Javier Manquillo to stoop and head in.

It was a lovely goal and another one soon followed. This time Kane played a neat one-two with Kulusevski and when the Swede swept in a cross from the right, Son cushioned beautifully with his first touch before burying it with his second.

MARK CLATTENBURG: Rodrigo Bentancur was lucky to escape red for attempted head butt

Rodrigo Bentancur can count himself fortunate that he wasn’t sent off in first-half stoppage time.

The Tottenham midfielder didn’t make contact with Allan Saint-Maximin, but the intent was there. It was an attempted head butt, and a very clear one at that. Instead Bentancur, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, who rushed in and pushed over the Spurs player, were simply shown yellow cards for the ‘handbags’.

Given the way the game went for Newcastle after that, manager Eddie Howe must wonder what the second half would have looked like had Bentancur been dismissed.

By Mark Clattenburg.

Bergwijn celebrates after scoring Tottenham's fifth goal of the game in the latter stages just minutes after his introduction

From being competitive, Newcastle were suddenly in danger of being buried. Howe’s team were incapable of spotting the Tottenham runners from deep and there were, in truth, holes developing everywhere in the Newcastle defensive lines.

Goal number four arrived in the 63rd minute and that made it four in 20 minutes. Once again a defender scored it. This time Kulusevski carried the ball across the field after receiving it from Kane – who else? – and when he supplied Doherty, the left-wing back crossed for Royal to divert the ball in at the near post. Royal showed great determination to make his way across the penalty area from his position on the other side of the field but it must be said that nobody at all seemed willing to go with him as he did so.

Embarrassment now threatened for Newcastle while Tottenham eyed an improvement in their goal difference that would take them above Arsenal and in to the Champions League positions.

Kane dropped in to receive possession once again no more than a minute after Royal’s goal. This time the target was Son bursting through a huge hole in the middle. The pass was perfect once again but Son could only shoot across goal and wide on this occasion.

Howe’s response to all this was to send on a defender – Jamaal Lascelles – on for a forward – Chris Wood – and that said everything for the way the Newcastle manager now viewed this game.

By now, nothing Newcastle did worked, though. And when Lascelles was sucked towards the ball with seven minutes left, Lucas Moura played Berwgijn through the gap he had left and that was goal number five.

