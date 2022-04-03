ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deontay Wilder’s brother Marsellos vows to get ‘right back to it’ after latest shock loss as he shows off wad of cash

DEONTAY WILDER'S brother Marsellos vowed to get "right back to it" after his latest shock loss as he showed off a wad of cash.

The younger brother of ex-heavyweight champion Deontay returned to the ring after two years out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhpCY_0eyBuBD300
Marsellos Wilder vowed to get 'right back to it' after latest shock loss Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rGjj_0eyBuBD300
Marsellos Wilder showed off a wad of cash

But the cruiserweight was beaten by journeyman opponent Eric Abraham by split-decision.

Abraham, 36, had lost NINE consecutive fights but improved his record to seven wins and 13 losses.

It is not the first time Marsellos has suffered a surprise setback - and he promised to bounce back once more.

He wrote on Instagram: "Only time my head down is when I'm eating, counting money and praying to God.

"Right back to it, right back in it."

Marsellos posted the quote while revealing what looks to be a a wad of his own cash.

The younger Wilder made his debut in 2018 and enjoyed three consecutive wins until an upset stoppage to William Deets, 37, in 2019.

In the same year, he was then knocked out by Dustin Long, 39, before his layoff following the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilder, 32, was beaten by Abraham, 36, over four rounds but felt he should have been awarded the win.

The American was once linked with a fight against British reality TV star and boxer Tommy Fury, 22.

It followed from their brothers' epic trilogy series, which saw them draw with Tyson, 33, winning the subsequent rematches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIZfA_0eyBuBD300
Deontay Wilder sparring with his brother Marsellos Credit: @wilderworld2

