Premier League

Sky Sports cameraman FALLS OVER while filming West Ham star Aaron Cresswell’s celebration after scoring against Everton

By Dylan Terry
 1 day ago

A Sky Sports cameraman hilariously took a tumble while filming Aaron Cresswell's celebrations at the London Stadium.

The West Ham full-back scored a sensational free-kick to send Hammers supporters into raptures as they took the lead over Everton.

The cameraman went down as he ran to film Cresswell's celebration Credit: Sky Sports
He hit the deck as Sky Sports were forced to quickly cut away Credit: Sky Sports
Sky Sports cut to a different angle following the mishap Credit: Sky Sports
The cameraman was left on his backside at the London Stadium Credit: Getty
He was helped back to his feet by officials at the stadium Credit: Getty

But one Sky cameraman got a little too excited as he ran towards Cresswell in order to get the best shot of his celebration.

Sprinting over to the West Ham players he suddenly fell over as his camera went flying onto the ground.

And it was not missed by some of football's most eagle-eyed fans.

Reacting to the funny mishap, one social media user said: "Sky camera man must be a west ham fan 🤣."

Another added: "Rip to the sky cameraman 😂😂😂."

And a third said: "That Sky cameraman with the best limbs in the ground 😂😂😂."

Cresswell's stunning set-piece gave West Ham the advantage after 32 minutes of their clash with relegation-threatened Everton.

But defender Mason Holgate equalised for the visitors eight minutes into the second half.

Just moments later though West Ham were back in front as Jarrod Bowen regained the lead for the hosts.

Michael Keane was then sent off for Everton as West Ham held on to move back into fifth place ahead of Tottenham's clash with Newcastle later on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Toffees suffered another blow as they look to avoid dropping down to the second tier for the first time since the 1950s.

They currently sit just three points above the drop zone as we head into the final two months of the season.

The US Sun

The US Sun

