Who won Boat Race 2022? Oxford vs Cambridge result in battle for supremacy – where they finished

By James Orr
 1 day ago
THE 167th Boat Race has concluded back in front of spectators in London.

Last year the race was held behind closed doors on the remote River Great Ouse at Ely, due to Covid restrictions and safety issues with Hammersmith Bridge.

Oxford vs Cambridge was finally back on the Thames after a change of location last year Credit: Alamy
The race has ended in one-sided fashion Credit: Getty - Contributor

Who won the Boat Race 2022?

Oxford utterly dominated to beat Cambridge in the Boat Race 2022 in 16min 45sec.

Cambridge's run has ended with them winning the past three Boat Race's.

In total, Cambridge now lead men's event 85-81 in wins, with a dead heat in 1877.

After taking place behind closed doors last year the race returned to the famous championship course stretching over 4.25 miles

In the women's Boat Race, Cambridge overcame Oxford for the FIFTH year in succession and in a record time of 18min 22sec - 11 seconds faster than the previous year.

When was the Boat Race?

  • This year's Oxford vs Cambridge clash got underway on Sunday, April 3 .
  • The women's race stated at 2:23pm.
  • The men's race started an hour later at 3:23pm.
  • Charlie Marcus
  • Ollie Parish
  • James Bernard
  • Tom George
  • Ollie Wynne-Griffith
  • Simon Schürch
  • George Finlayson
  • James Hunter
  • Luca Ferraro
  • Liam Corrigan
  • David Ambler
  • Barnabe Delarze
  • Jack Robertson
  • Roman Roosli
  • Charlie Elwes
  • Angus Groom
  • Tobias Schroder
  • Jack Tottem

Community Policy