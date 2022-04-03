ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fed up of sanitary pads leaking? Woman shows ‘game changing’ hack for dealing with heavy periods

By Abigail Wilson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

IF YOU suffer from heavy periods, fear not, we’ve got a solution for you.

If you’ve ever leaked through onto your clothes before (we’ve all been there), you’ll know the feeling of annoyance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0uDM_0eyBsyEY00
Alice Williams took to TikTok to share her hack for dealing with a heavy period Credit: TikTok/@alice.williams.ovira
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxQpD_0eyBsyEY00
This clever hack involves using two period pads and will ensure you never leak again Credit: TikTok/@alice.williams.ovira

But you’ll never have to experience that again with this clever hack.

Alice Williams, founder of ovira.co.uk (a device for drug-free period pain relief) took to TikTok to share her simple hack for dealing with a heavy period.

And all you need are two period pads…

She said: “Some people have super heavy flows and need more than an overnight pad.

“Place a pad on your panties like you normally would.

“Then get a second pad and place horizontally where your butt goes.

“This helps prevent leaks and collect more blood.”

In Alice’s video, she demonstrates her heavy period hack and we see using two pads, one where you would normally put it and then the other the opposite way, at the back of the knickers, to further collect any blood.

This hack is super simple but very impressive.

We’re not sure why we never thought of this before?!

There will be no more leaks with this clever hack - would you give it a try?

At the time of writing, after just three days of being live on TikTok, Alice’s video had racked up a whopping 8.6million views.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Clearly TikTok users were impressed with the hack, as the video has 436.8k likes, 9,892 comments and 27.9k shares.

TikTok users were left stunned at the hack and shocked that they had never tried it before.

Many people took to the comments to express how great they thought the hack was.

One person said: “Why did I never think of this? it makes so much sense.”

Another added: “The way my jaw droppedddd.”

A third commented: “Omg learnt something new.”

Another TikToker said: “Now you tell me!”

Someone else remarked: “I wish I had thought about this decades ago.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Fed#Ovira Co Uk
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
375K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy