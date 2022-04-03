ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is set to MISS OUT on qualification for this summer's Commonwealth Games after the sport's governing body blocked the 21-year-old from riding in elite women's events while a panel reviews the case

By David Coverdale For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is set to miss out on qualification for the Commonwealth Games even if she is cleared to race as a woman.

The 21-year-old has been targeting a place in Wales’ team for Birmingham 2022 after having hormone therapy over the last year to lower her testosterone to the required level.

However, cycling’s world governing body, the UCI, have blocked Bridges from riding in elite women’s events while an expert panel review her case, with a final ruling not due for six weeks.

And that would push Bridges past the deadline set by Welsh Cycling to gain selection for this summer’s Games.

The national governing body’s qualification criteria states that riders must perform at key events between January 1, 2021 and May 8, 2022.

Those events include national championships, which Bridges had expected to ride in at Derby on Saturday, and the Track Nations Cup, which she was registered for later this month but will also now miss.

Bridges’ last hope of selection now appears to be under a Commonwealth Games Wales clause which states riders can be picked if they are deemed to be ‘potential medal winners’ at the next Games, but that is also unlikely.

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is set to miss out on qualification for Commonwealth Games

Pippa York, who was an elite cyclist as Robert Millar and helped British Cycling write their transgender policy, confirmed: ‘Emily was hoping to qualify to compete for Wales at the Commonwealth Games this year, but that requires UCI points and there are no more events in the right time scale that would allow her to achieve that.’

Writing in the Sunday Times, York added: ‘Emily isn’t a threat to women’s sport and she isn’t cheating anyone out of their place.

‘She has almost non-existent levels of testosterone, way below the five nanomoles per litre limit set by most sporting bodies, which means she can’t sustain the same workload she could before.

‘Emily isn’t just reducing testosterone to meet sporting criteria, she’s transitioning to female, which means she’s taking oestrogen, and that adds a further element to how she copes.

The UCI have blocked 21-year-old Bridges (above) from riding in the elite women's events

‘If she’s competitive it’ll be because she’s talented, not because of her chromosomes, and if she does reach the level required to compete with the Laura Kennys of this world she may be part of a British Cycling team who win things.’

British Cycling, who have no say in Wales’ selection, are prepared to pick Bridges in their teams for international events later in the year if she is allowed to compete by the UCI.

However, senior figures at the governing body believe the UCI could ban the rider indefinitely because their transgender guidelines state any ruling on eligibility must ‘guarantee fairness and safety within the sport’.

The UCI are also looking to impose even stricter rules to avoid future controversies, and are seeking talks with other international sports federations, including athletics and swimming.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

