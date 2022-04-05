ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Day 2022: Lucky Chicago Cubs fan to get shot at winning $1M

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

One Chicago Cubs fan will get a chance at winning $1 million during a special batting practice challenge at Wrigley Field, the franchise announced Sunday.

To celebrate the official start of the 2022 regular season, the Chicago Cubs and Budweiser are inviting fans to Wrigley Field Tuesday, April 5, to "Play for Opening Day," where 50 lucky fans will get the opportunity to take batting practice and #HitTheBuds targets on the field that represent various prizes such as a pair of tickets to Opening Day Thursday, April 7, access to a 15-person luxury suite for Opening Day, a Traeger Grill, one free Budweiser at every Cubs home game for the 2022 regular season and more. One fan also will have the opportunity to win $1 million for hitting a ball that hits the Budweiser sign above the video board in right field.

Fans interested in participating should head to Gallagher Way Tuesday, April 5, from 9:30-10:00 a.m. to receive a raffle ticket, the franchise said. Of those fans who receive a raffle ticket, 50 lucky fans will be randomly selected to participate in the "Play for Opening Day" batting practice fan event between 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Each fan selected to participate will get three pitches for a chance to hit a target on the field to win prizes. Fans must be 21 years of age or older to participate and must be present to win the opportunity.

In the event of rain, the "Play for Opening Day" batting practice fan event will be held in a limited format with modified prizing. All fans who receive a raffle ticket, even if they are not selected to participate, will receive a prize for attending and all fans who hit a target will receive a pair of tickets to Opening Day Thursday, April 7 vs. the Milwaukee Brewers.

