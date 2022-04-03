ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleaning fans share incredible method to get your duvet covers wrinkle-free and it involves no ironing

By Lauren Windle
 1 day ago
GETTING gorgeous smooth bedsheets ready to greet you for your slumber can be hard work.

Ironing such a big piece of fabric is time consuming and it's even more difficult for those who don't own a tumble dryer.

But never fear, those handy helpers over on the Mrs Hinch fans Facebook page have all the tips you need for crease-free slumbers.

And the good news is that they don't want you to go anywhere near an iron.

Mrs Hinch, the Queen of clean, has accumulated more than 4.3million followers with her savvy cleaning hacks.

Inspired by her tips, fans now gather on a Facebook to share ideas and to troubleshoot problems in their own homes.

One of these cleaning enthusiasts took to Facebook to ask: “How do you iron super king duvets covers please?

“Mine always come out with unwanted creases. Thanks in advance.”

People were quick to jump in with their clever iron-free solution: “crease release spray”.

This is specially designed to remove lines and folds from fabric with a quick mist.

One person said: “I use Lenor crease release spay.

“Works amazing and smells great. I never iron bedding anymore.”

While another replied: “Crease release spray is great!”

A third said: “Get the Lenor crease spray works wonders.”

