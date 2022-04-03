ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul called out by ex-boxing champion Sergey Kovalev who vows to ‘knock him out’ after comeback fight

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhzJI_0eyBrUz500

JAKE PAUL has been called out by ex-world champion Sergey Kovalev, who has vowed to "knock him out".

Kovalev, once considered in the pound-for-pound top ten during his prime, returns to the ring on in May against Tervel Pulev.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pcnr6_0eyBrUz500
Sergey Kovalev vowed to KO Jake Paul Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6JQZ_0eyBrUz500
Jake Paul has been called out by ex-world champion Sergey Kovalev Credit: Getty Images - Getty

And afterwards he will be prepared to take on all-comers - including even YouTuber-turned unbeaten boxer Paul.

Kovalev, 39, told TMZ Sports: "Fight with Jake Paul? I'm ready. And I will knock him out.

"In time, let me make my comeback fight and then we can do any fight."

Kovalev has not fought since November 2019 when he was knocked out in round 11 by Canelo Alvarez, 31.

He was due to return against Bektemir Melikuziev, 25, in January but was withdrawn after testing positive for banned substance synthetic testosterone.

Kovalev put the failed test down to a tainted supplement and protested his innocence as he prepares to fight Kubrat Pulev younger brother on his return.

Paul, 25, meanwhile was last in the ring in December when he knocked out Tyron Woodley, 39, in their late-notice rematch.

Woodley had been beaten on points four months earlier but replaced Tommy Fury, 22, who pulled out injured.

Paul added to KOs over online rival 'AnEsonGib', ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

The American, who is yet to fight a recognised boxer, announced he will return in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5EtD_0eyBrUz500
Jake Paul training for his boxing return Credit: Instagram

