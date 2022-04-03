ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening pro – the best plants to grow in the shady areas of your garden

By Claudia Jackson
 1 day ago

The UK is set for another month of chilly winter weather.

Temperatures aren't set to rise until the end of May.

The gardening whizz had loads of plant suggestions for garden dark spots Credit: TikTok/@greenfingeredcityboy

Many keen gardeners are struggling to know what to do with their outdoor space.

The lack of sunshine doesn't mean you can't get your green fingers dirty though.

This gardening whizz shared the plants that will thrive in the shade on TikTok.

Fatsia Japonica is the first pick for the enthusiast: "These grow large so they can give you structure," he shared.

Another great option are Hellebores, which don't need too much sun to survive.

"You get so many interesting leaves and look at those flowers," the gardening god said.

Foxgloves can also work well in the shady corners of your garden.

The lilac flowers on this plant will brighten up your space and aren't too much of a fuss to take care of.

Hostas also thrive in less sunny spots.

The plant, which is also known as plantain lilies is a highly shade-tolerant foliage and works perfectly in the borders of gardens.

The pro says there's loads of ferns that will love the shade.

Tongue ferns especially look great in any garden and don't take up too much space.

"Although if your budget is a little bit larger I'd recommend tree ferns, they look inredible.

"But you do need to protect them during the winter," he added.

Keen gardeners loved the tips: "Had great success in our shady spot with Hostas and ferns in recent years, lots of different ones for Varity."

Another added: "Yes! and remove the large flowers on Hellebours to display the flowers better!"

The flowers on Hellebores bring some life to shady areas Credit: TikTok/@greenfingeredcityboy
Gorgeous leafy plants don't need much sun at all Credit: TikTok/@greenfingeredcityboy
The pro's recommendations ensured no corner of your space is left bare Credit: TikTok/@greenfingeredcityboy

