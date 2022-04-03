ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian gran, 83, who travelled 1,000 miles to flee Putin dies of ‘heart attack’ days after arriving in UK

By Paul Sims
 1 day ago

A UKRAINIAN gran who travelled 1,000 miles to flee Vladimir Putin has tragically died of a suspected heart attack just days after arriving in the UK.

The Sun met Nina Pronchenko, 83, outside a British application centre in Rzeszow, Poland, on March 9 as she waited in the snow with her daughter and British son-in-law.

Nina Pronchenko, 83, has died after fleeing Ukraine for Britain Credit: Dan Charity
Thousands of refugees have fled the country after Russia's invasion Credit: AFP

She told us how she made the long journey by foot, train and bus from war-torn Kamianske, only to be turned away by blundering visa flunkies.

Tired Nina, who was warned she would have to wait at least two weeks for a visa decision, finally made her way to Britain with her Ukrainian-born daughter, Natasha Pepper, 51.

She arrived at the family home in Sleaford, Lincs, on Wednesday but fell ill on Sunday and was admitted to hospital where she died hours later.

Her heartbroken son-in-law, Eric Pepper, 67, told The Sun: "We're happy we brought her back and Natasha could be with her til the last.

"The alternative of her dying alone and being unable to go to her funeral really doesn't bear thinking about. She was so happy to be with us and never complained.

"She was always talking about what she would be doing when she returned. Ukrainian people have a love for their country - as broken as it is - that they want to return.

"They have a certain stoic attitude which is so admirable."

Nina's death comes amid mounting fury over the government's handling of the visa system for Ukrainian refugees.

Shocking new figures show just 2,700 visas have been granted to people wanting to come to the UK under the Homes For Ukraine scheme - despite 28,300 applications.

A further 31,200 applications were submitted under the separate Ukraine Family Scheme - the same one used by Nina - which allows Ukrainians to join relatives living in the UK.

Campaigners called the numbers "woeful", urging the Government to "cut the red tape" for refugees seeking sanctuary in Britain.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper branded the figures "shameful".

She added: "British people have shown strong support but shambolic Home Office bureaucracy is letting everyone down."

In an emotional interview Nina, wrapped up against the cold but still smiling, told us how she arrived in Poland alone after a gruelling three-day journey to safety.

She said: "As soon as the British government opened their visa scheme I was told to leave my home immediately.

"Britain was offering people like me, with family in the UK, a safe place to stay. I packed my suitcase and went straight to the train station.

The alternative of her dying alone and being unable to go to her funeral really doesn't bear thinking about.

"I waited all day for the first train but it was cancelled so I went home.

"The next day I went back and the train just went straight through. It was full and wouldn't stop.

"On the third day, a big man pushed me on to the train. There were people all over the place, on the floor, on the seats, the children were up top in the luggage rack.

"There were 32 people in a space for just four. The train went very slowly— about 20mph. At 8pm the lights go out because they're afraid of being popped at by the Russians.

"And it just rattles along really slowly. It took forever. I was taken to a church and given food and a warm drink before boarding a bus at 9pm.

"I went from queue to queue to queue, so it was annoying to come here and find the visa system which gave us such hope is in chaos.

"The British government is clever and I wonder if they think the war will be over by then, so is holding out so it doesn't have to take in refugees."

'I ONLY WANT SAFETY'

Brave Nina, who repeatedly travelled to Britain on visas throughout the years, said she had no intention of staying in Britain.

She insisted: "Ukraine is my home. I only want to come for safety, that is all. When this is all over I will go back."

Eric said: "The government is full of good intentions, but the framework isn't there.

"We came over as soon as the visa system was made available.

"We booked our flights and told her to get on the next possible train to get out. It's not an easy journey for an 83-year-old to make.

"I simply cannot understand why it should take so long to process the application. The government needs to stand by its word.

"The British government and Priti Patel haven't put anything in place for the people they have let down.

"The people are wholly dependent on the good nature of Polish hosts or, as in our case, our resources.

"Now the reality of what has happened has sunk in, I'm beyond words."

