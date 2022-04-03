ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Johnny Ruffo gets a standing ovation after making triumphant return to Dancing with the Stars for a special performance - as he fights brain cancer a second time

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Johnny Ruffo returned to his old stomping ground of Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night.

The former contestant, who won the show in 2012, received a standing ovation after a surprise performance during the grand finale.

The 34-year-old said before his dance routine: 'I'm really glad to be back performing. I just want to dance again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVOKN_0eyBr2bE00
Very special performance: Johnny Ruffo (centre) returned to his old stomping ground of Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night

He burned up the floor with an energetic routine set to the song Business of Love by Domino.

'I forgot how hard it was but I also remember how much fun it was,' Johnny said after his dance.

'It was hard to get through it but we ended up getting through there. Thanks for having me back,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LU8dt_0eyBr2bE00
Did well: He burned up the floor with an energetic routine set to the song Business of Love by Domino. 'I'm really glad to be back performing. I just want to dance again' he said 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYaE6_0eyBr2bE00
Wow! He received a standing ovation after a surprise performance during the grand finale
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czbbV_0eyBr2bE00
Memories: The singer won Dancing with the Stars in season 12, back in 2012 (pictured), alongside his professional dance partner Luda Kroitor (left) 

The X Factor star, revealed on November 24 he was once again fighting brain cancer.

'After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,' he wrote on Instagram.

One confronting image shared to Instagram showed the former Home and Away star wearing a mask made of plastic mesh designed to hold his head still during radiation treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TByNH_0eyBr2bE00
Brave battle: Johnny revealed on November 24 he was once again fighting brain cancer

Johnny was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017 after he went to hospital with painful migraines.

In August of the same year, he had a 7cm brain tumour surgically removed, before undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The singer won Dancing with the Stars in season 12, back in 2012, alongside his professional dance partner Luda Kroitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP8mC_0eyBr2bE00
The good fight: He has shared photos from his cancer treatment. One confronting image showed the former Home and Away star wearing a mask made of plastic mesh

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Ruffo
The Independent

Mike Mora death: Singer Kelis’s husband dies of cancer, aged 37

Kelis’s husband Mike Mora has died of stage four stomach cancer, the singer’s management have said. He was 37.The news of the photographer’s death was disclosed to the public on Monday 14 March.“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” Steve Satterthwaite of Red Light Management said. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”Mora disclosed the news of his cancer diagnosis in October last year. In a series of posts shared to Instagram, Mora shared details of how he was feeling after his stage four diagnosis, revealing that a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33 After Brain Tumor Battle

Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of singer Tom Parker. Following a battle with brain cancer that was first diagnosed in October 2020, Parker, who was a member of the group the Wanted, died on March 30, his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, confirmed in a statement. He was 33 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Cancer Treatment#Dance#Brain Tumour
Daily Mail

Fitness entrepreneur Kayla Itsines details her 'debilitating' 12-year battle with endometriosis as the mum-of-one reveals she was once told she 'might not be able to have kids'

Kayla Itsines has spoken more about her 12-year struggle with endometriosis, after being diagnosed with the disorder when she was just 18. In a series of recent posts on Instagram, the 30-year-old fitness entrepreneur has spoken candidly about her experience as she promotes Endometriosis Awareness month. She said she was...
CELEBRITIES
Bring Me The News

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green reveals her cancer has returned

WCCO-AM host Jordana Green had sad news to share with listeners on The Good Neighbor Tuesday: Her cancer has returned. Green had announced in December that after being diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in October 2020, she was officially in remission. But on Tuesday, Green shared a devastating...
CANCER
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Douglas Mills Gets a Standing Ovation from Judges During ‘American Idol’ Audition

Eighteen-year-old Douglas Mills had never left his home state of Texas before. Now, he’s on his way to Hollywood to compete on American Idol. Previously, Mills was recognized by his teachers and peers as an outstanding singer in his Houston high school choir. Knowing that his voice needed to be heard, they reached out to their local new station and surprised Mills with a silver VIP Affiliate Ticket Pass. This ticket gave him the opportunity to accomplish one of his biggest dreams: auditioning for American Idol.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy