Johnny Ruffo gets a standing ovation after making triumphant return to Dancing with the Stars for a special performance - as he fights brain cancer a second time

Johnny Ruffo returned to his old stomping ground of Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night.

The former contestant, who won the show in 2012, received a standing ovation after a surprise performance during the grand finale.

The 34-year-old said before his dance routine: 'I'm really glad to be back performing. I just want to dance again.

He burned up the floor with an energetic routine set to the song Business of Love by Domino.

'I forgot how hard it was but I also remember how much fun it was,' Johnny said after his dance.

'It was hard to get through it but we ended up getting through there. Thanks for having me back,' he added.

The X Factor star, revealed on November 24 he was once again fighting brain cancer.

'After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,' he wrote on Instagram.

One confronting image shared to Instagram showed the former Home and Away star wearing a mask made of plastic mesh designed to hold his head still during radiation treatment.

Johnny was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017 after he went to hospital with painful migraines.

In August of the same year, he had a 7cm brain tumour surgically removed, before undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The singer won Dancing with the Stars in season 12, back in 2012, alongside his professional dance partner Luda Kroitor.