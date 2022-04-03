ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham 2 Everton 1: Cresswell and Bowen both score to inflict more misery on Lampard as Keane is sent off

By Jordan Davies
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47M0lM_0eyBqKIQ00

EVERTONIANS were dreaming of Champions League football the last time these two met.

Rafa Benitez was proving the blue side of Merseyside doubters wrong with just one defeat in his opening seven games in charge as they welcomed West Ham to Goodison in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045eV8_0eyBqKIQ00
Jarrod Bowen secured West Ham a crucial win over Everton Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xDBi_0eyBqKIQ00
Michael Keane was sent off as Frank Lampard's Blues remain deep in trouble Credit: Getty

At that point in time, Everton were fifth. David Moyes’ Hammers were ninth.

But since that 1-0 home defeat, never has a club unravelled and plummeted quite as dramatically and spectacularly in recent Premier League history as Everton.

European fantasies have turned to relegation nightmare over the course of a few months, and those nightmares could soon become reality under Frank Lampard.

Lampard has accused his men of lacking “b******s” in their last few outings, but they at least showed some fight in east London after Mason Holgate cancelled out Aaron Cresswell’s superb opener.

Michael Keane perhaps showed a bit too much fight as he added to the misery with a second yellow on 65 minutes.

And a winner from the returning Jarrod Bowen now means it is just six points from a possible 42 on the road in the Prem for Everton this season – the worst run in the country’s top four divisions.

In fact, only National League Dover Athletic have a worse one with just three away points.

And if Lampard does not get this confidence-ridden bunch of players producing away from the comforts of Goodison, Everton will be one division closer to Dover next season.

As for West Ham, a banana skin avoided to keep their top four hopes alive – but unsurprising given their impressive home form of late means they are without defeat since mid-January.

And in truth, this was merely a successful dress rehearsal for one of the biggest games in their history on Thursday as they welcome Lyon in a European quarter final for the first time in 41 years.

There were surprise inclusions in both line-ups. Moyes had decided to risk bringing back Jarrod Bowen for his first game in almost a month after suffering a heel injury at Anfield.

Ryan Fredericks also replaced Ben Johnson at right-back while Manuel Lanzini – fresh from his involvement in a car crash on the A12 – was given the weekend off.

Lampard made five changes from the team that earned a late, late three points against Newcastle, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting in the Prem for the first time in a month.

Donny van de Beek also earned a start until he dropped out through injury in the warm-up, meaning Holgate was chosen over Dele Alli to replace him.

The extra defensive body was needed in the early stages as West Ham’s combination of a low block followed by a stinging counter caused the visitors issues.

Pablo Fornals went close but for an alert Jordan Pickford while Bowen and Michail Antonio renewed their telepathic partnership from the off.

Lampard was given more concerns after both Holgate and Keane required on-pitch treatment – the former needed holes cut in his socks and the latter wanted his studs tightened.

It seems even Everton’s kit doesn’t like Prem away-days – although the likes of Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Alex Iwobi were at least showing some energy in attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPYpB_0eyBqKIQ00
Aaron Cresswell celebrates after scoring a fabulous free-kick for the Hammers Credit: PA

Their efforts were undone in the 32nd minute as Holgate fouled Bowen 25 yards out, and Cresswell decided to bring out his inner James Ward-Prowse by finding Pickford’s top left corner with a classy free-kick.

Each side traded blows before the break – Richarlison and Antonio both rounding their opposite keeper to no avail – until Everton finally earned some luck in the 53rd minute.

Lukasz Fabianski flapped with a punch from a corner, sparking a penalty box scramble before Holgate’s hopeful volley deflected off Fornals into the bottom corner.

The Toffees were on the up, for about five minutes that is, until their old defensive frailties kicked in to bring them back down to earth.

Iwobi lost possession in midfield and Jonjoe Kenny bizarrely stepped up, allowing Antonio to be fed down the left and his effort was well-saved by the feet of Pickford.

England’s No.1 could do little about the rebound however as Bowen chipped into an empty net – his first goal in all competitions since February 13.

Lampard’s mood was evident, especially as Calvert-Lewin appeared to have his ankle clipped in the box by Fredericks before an attempt on goal.

He was practically seething as Keane lunged in on Antonio recklessly to earn another booking soon after – practically killing any chance of a late push for a much-needed point.

West Ham have won three consecutive home games in the Prem for the first time in just over a year.

As for Everton, they are STILL searching for their first away win since August.

Still three points ahead of Watford in 18th with two games in hand they may be, but only two of their last 10 games are against teams below them.

If anything is learned by yet another away-day defeat for Everton, it is that relegation is truly a real possibility.

