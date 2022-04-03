ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mason Holgate goes down injured but returns to pitch after Everton staff cut holes in his socks

By Jon Boon
 1 day ago

MASON HOLGATE baffled football fans by going down injured, only to return to the pitch with holes cut in his socks.

The Everton defender, 25, was in action against West Ham on Sunday when he went to ground in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzwEL_0eyBqJPh00
Mason Holgate goes to ground during Everton's clash with West Ham Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMpUA_0eyBqJPh00
Holgate returns to pitch after Everton staff cut holes in his socks Credit: Sky Sports

After he was tended to by medical staff, he reappeared with a series of massive holes cut into his socks.

Lovers of the beautiful game were left in stitches as to why Holgate's socks were shredded.

Joe Devine asked on Twitter: "Why did they cut holes in Holgates’s socks? Can anyone explain?"

Ginger Pirlo explained: "Mason Holgate has gone down to get his socks have holes cut into them. We live in a different world. Apparently these holes help avoid calf injuries...."

Oscar Tomo penned: "Mason Holgate…in the midst of a relegation battle has just gone down so the physio could come on and cut his socks because they were too tight on his calves."

FinKitch joked, "Holgate’s socks look like our defence this season. Holes everywhere."

While Iain Aitch shared: "Good to see some live tailoring on the pitch at #WHUEVE Mason Holgate now wearing latest couture socks."

Holgate returned to the action with a new spring in his step.

Incredibly, it seemed the holes in his socks seemed to work a treat as he scored an equaliser to bring the Toffees level.

Holgate wasn't the only Everton star who had a kit mishap.

Michael Keane had to have his studs tightened halfway through the game.

Although it didn't help him as much because moments later he received his second yellow card of the game and was subsequently dismissed.

Everton went on to lose the game 2-1.

