ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Atalanta 1-3 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti's side move level at the top of the Serie A with AC Milan after a comfortable victory over La Dea - with Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano and Elif Elmas all on target

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Napoli kept themselves in the Serie A title race and practically ruled Atalanta out of a top four finish with a 3-1 victory in Bergamo, despite missing key players.

The home side had the majority of the first-half openings but found themselves 2-0 down at the break after Lorenzo Insigne's penalty and Matteo Politano's fine finish put the visitors on course for victory.

Atalanta kept coming forward in Bergamo and deservedly got themselves back into the contest in the 58th minute when Marten de Roon headed home, with several other chances having come and gone as they chased an equaliser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCl5K_0eyBqIWy00
Napoli have moved to the top of the Serie A with a 3-1 victory over Atalanta on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2CKS_0eyBqIWy00
Striker Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring for Napoli from a 14th minute penalty 

The Partenopei had Victor Osimhen and Amir Rrahmani suspended, plus Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alex Meret, Adam Ounas and Andrea Petagna injured, so Dries Mertens led the way just days after becoming a father, with 21-year-old Alessandro Zanoli getting his first start at right-back.

Duvan Zapata was on the bench after nearly two months out, with Rafael Toloi and Merih Demiral out injured.

It was a strong start from the hosts, David Ospina palming away a Ruslan Malinovskyi header, but with their first real foray forward, Juan Musso rushed out and brought down Mertens for a penalty on Zanoli’s pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMI6L_0eyBqIWy00
Napoli are top, but level on points with AC Milan, who now have a game in hand in the title race

Lorenzo Insigne converted with power at the near post to give Napoli the lead.

Atalanta continued to dominate possession and pour forward, Remo Freuler drilling wide, but again Napoli were clinical and doubled their lead.

Insigne flicked a free kick over the top and Matteo Politano caught the Atalanta defence napping for a smart volley from eight yards.

A desperate block on Ruslan Malinovskyi and a couple of Giorgio Scalvini headers over continued the Dea chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRmlZ_0eyBqIWy00
Teun Koopmeiners battled Piotr Zielinski during the clash, as Napoli eased into cruise control 

Jeremie Boga and Aleksei Miranchuk came on for the second half, the former Sassuolo man nodding wide, while Atalanta had penalty appeals waved away for Frank Anguissa bundling into the back of Muriel.

Moments later, La Dea did get a goal back, Miranchuk’s cross finding the head of Marten de Roon to steer into the top corner.

Mario Rui made a crucial interception to stop Miranchuk meeting a Boga assist, then David Ospina flew to fingertip a Boga strike out from under the bar.

Just as the hosts were throwing everything at them, Napoli struck on the counter-attack with Hirving Lozano rolling across for Elif Elmas to calmly pass it beyond Musso.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The owners are very ambitious': Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa's billionaire chiefs will continue to back him in the transfer market with heavy spending - despite them splashing out £341m since promotion

Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa’s billionaire owners will continue to give him their backing in the transfer market as he prepares to reshape his squad this summer. Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have committed nearly £350million on new players since Villa were promoted in 2019. After Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remo Freuler
Person
Andrea Petagna
Person
Aleksei Miranchuk
Person
Elif Elmas
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Person
Matteo Politano
Person
Hirving Lozano
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Alex Meret
Person
Dries Mertens
Person
Juan Musso
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Financial World

John Elkann: "Juventus at the top with time and resources"

John Elkann, president of Exor, wrote a letter to the shareholders in which he talked about many issues, such as Ferrari and F1, but also Juventus, soccer club of the Italian Serie A. About Juventus, Elkann said: "At Juventus we have guaranteed enough time and resources to get back to the top, on and off the pitch: the greatest desire of all its passionate fans and shareholders.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tammy Abraham hints at a return to the Premier League as he claims he is a 'London boy' that wants to 'make noise' in the English top-flight once again... but striker also insists he is focused on winning a trophy at Roma

Former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has hinted at a possible return to the Premier League after revealing he would like to 'make noise' in the English top-flight once again. Abraham joined Roma - who are managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho - on a five-year deal worth £34million in August 2021 after struggling to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Serie A#Atalanta
WSOC Charlotte

Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

Diego Simeone was working in Argentina in the early years of his coaching career when he requested to attend some training sessions at Barcelona, led at the time by Pep Guardiola. Barcelona was the pre-eminent club in world soccer, revolutionising the game between 2008-12 with its “tiki-taka” passing style favored...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sampdoria 0-1 Roma: Visitors extend unbeaten run to nine games and move up to fifth in the table after Henrikh Mkhitarian nets first-half winner against Serie A strugglers

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored from close range in the first-half to secure a precious away win for Roma on Sunday. The visitors went ahead when Nicola Zalewski's pull back from the left was intercepted by Morten Thorsby, but the fell into the path of Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a tap-in in the 27th minute.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Man City need some Pep Guardiolas on the pitch and Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are just that… they are bossing the midfield and it's no surprise to see them taking their coaching badges

If Manchester City are to hold off the unrelenting challenge from Liverpool then they need to win the battle of the intangibles. The character war. The ability to respond to whatever their rivals do. What Pep Guardiola needs are some Pep Guardiolas on the pitch. The men who manage matches...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard moans that 'things are going against' Everton after 2-1 defeat by West Ham leaves them deep in relegation mire ahead of crunch Burnley clash: 'Next week maybe our free-kick goes in the top corner'

Frank Lampard put Everton's latest deflating loss down to circumstances, complaining that things are conspiring against his team. Lampard lost Donny van de Beek to injury in the warm-up, forcing him into a late reshuffle, while Nathan Patterson, who was due to make his Premier League debut, turned his ankle in training on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Lorient: Neymar, a Kylian Mbappe brace and Lionel Messi strike help the Parisian giants go 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, despite the visitors netting in the second half through Terem Moffi

Paris Saint-Germain secured a 4-1 victory over Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night. Goals from Neymar, a Kylian Mbappe brace and Lionel Messi strike helped the Parisians go 12 points clear of Marseille at the top of the league table. PSG started on the front foot and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid suffer injury scare ahead of Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City... with Diego Simeone left sweating over the fitness of Jose Gimenez

Atletico Madrid could be without Jose Gimenez for their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City. The Spanish champions will travel to the Etihad for the first leg of the last-eight tie on Tuesday evening. However, Atletico may be without one of their most influential defenders after reports revealed that...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Anfield was full of tension as Liverpool made hard work of beating Watford on Saturday… Reds must embrace the thrill of the chase in bid for an unprecedented Quadruple

The atmosphere that Jurgen Klopp had requested was not forthcoming. Anfield on Saturday lunchtime was not relentlessly buoyant but, perhaps, it was naive to think that would be the case. Of course, the situation was not helped by the early kick-off time but something else was also at play: tension....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

James-Ward Prowse and Kalvin Phillips went head-to-head in an audition for Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad - with Southampton midfielder's superb free-kick pressing his claim after Euro 2020 chop

So now we know the path that England must tread in Qatar. All that needs clarifying? Who will be on that journey. Over to you, Gareth. Not an enviable task, is it? Not when plenty of awkward phone calls await. James Ward-Prowse knows how those conversations can go. He was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy