ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Oxford men win the Boat Race for the first time in FIVE years... but Cambridge maintain their dominance in women's event with fifth successive victory following return to the Thames

By Jonathan McEvoy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

It is an amateur sporting occasion still worth the ink, and when it was over after 4.2 miles of heart-sapping endeavour, the hollering Oxford crew splashed the water in delight.

The Cambridge boys sat there disconsolate, quiet, introspective.

Nothing told you more about the Boat Race than these contrasting images. It may just be something more gutting to lose than enjoyable to win. Usually in rowing, there are medals for the nearly men, silvers and bronzes as compensatory metal. But here it is binary. You win or lose, and your fate goes down in family folklore.

For the Oxford strokeman, Tobias Schroder, tears of joy. After a brace of defeats, vindication. His was a two-and-a-half-length victory and a straightforward one at that. 'It's been a long time and a lot of hurt,' said Schroder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYgaU_0eyBqHeF00
Oxford's Tobias Schroder, Jack Tottem and team-mates celebrate after winning the Boat Race

For British Olympian Ollie Wynne-Griffith, rowing at seven for Cambridge, no welcome sequel to a family contribution to mostly Light Blue victories made by his grandfather and great-grandfather. Aged 27, Wynne-Griffith, an MBA student, now looks to the Olympics in Paris two years hence.

He seeks a better ending than the bronze he won as British rowing self-harmed at the Tokyo Games of last year, following the untimely departure of legendary coach Jurgen Grobler.

Tom George, Wynne-Griffith's fellow member of the third-placed eight in Japan and a former schoolmate at Radley, sat a seat behind and even his huge firepower could not save the Cantabrigians in the 167th edition. He, like his mate, is on a one-year course at Peterhouse and probably won't pass this way again.

'It's a hammer blow,' said Wynne-Griffith, wearing his disappointment with a giant magnanimity that did his near 6ft 6in-plus huge credit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kT676_0eyBqHeF00
Oxford's Angus Groom (second right) punches the air in delight following victory on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRbXx_0eyBqHeF00
It is the first time the Oxford men's team have won the race since 2017 as they celebrate

For the record, Oxford ended a three-race losing streak in 16min 42sec after their lighter adversaries surprisingly chose the Middlesex station. However, the Cambridge women, with the help of some aggressive coxing by Jasper Parish, extended their winning run to five in a record 18min 23sec.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHmr6_0eyBqHeF00
Olympic gold medallist Sir Matthew Pinsent was umpire for the women's race

But there was more to the day than updating the tally. There was an outpouring of post-Covid freedom, with an estimated 250,000 spectators on the banks, almost entirely mask-less. It mattered only peripherally that the earlier sun went behind a cloud and a light but cold wind blew.

Here was a defiant bugle call for tradition and elitism by an event that need not exist on the BBC, as it does, when most sports have fallen off the terrestrial aerial.

With Lord's having dropped the Oxford-Cambridge and Eton-Harrow cricket matches — hiss, and down with egalitarianism! — this felt like a welcome preservation of Victoriana, almost.

Almost? Well, the Boat Race predates the reign of the only Queen-Empress, back to 1829.

With its return to the Thames after a two-year hiatus, it is worth remembering the river was here before England herself. As Churchill said, it is a 'golden thread', and, be you victor or vanquished, the pageant itself felt worth celebrating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvMqM_0eyBqHeF00
But Cambridge maintained a dominant streak in the women's race with a fifth straight win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xJdo_0eyBqHeF00
Cambridge women's cox Jasper Parish managed to steer the boat to victory as he celebrates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hd2Pe_0eyBqHeF00
Despite the chilly conditions, spectators gathered to watch the action on the River Thames

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations result, final score and reaction as hosts secure late victory

Wales continued their winning start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, producing another fine fightback to snatch a late victory against Scotland in Cardiff.In front of a record crowd for a women’s international in Wales, replacement scrum-half Ffion Lewis capitalised on a break from the outstanding Alisha Butchers to cross for the winning try less than five minutes from time.Scotland had dominated the first half, but were again guilty of failing to convert their territory and possession into points, leading only 14-7 at the interval.Rhona Lloyd’s second score soon after the restart had appeared to set the visitors up for a second half surge, but the Welsh bench again made a telling impact.Tries from Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones levelled proceedings, before Butchers’ burst teed up Lewis to secure a second successive bonus point victory and a first home Six Nations win since 2019.
WORLD
The US Sun

Trained firefighter Shaunagh Brown ready to deliver hammer blow to Italy Women’s Six Nations hopes on England return

TRAINED firefighter Shaunagh Brown is ready to deliver a hammer blow to Italy’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations hopes on her England return. The Red Roses prop, 32, hurled the hammer for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and is back in Simon Middleton’s starting line-up after not featuring in the 57-5 win away in Scotland in Round 1.
WORLD
The Independent

Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Women’s Six Nations fixture online and on TV today

England take on Italy on Sunday in the second round of Women’s Six Nations fixtures as they look to continue their strong start to the competition.The reigning champions were away at Scotland for the first round of matches last weekend, and secured a thumping 57-5 victory as they put in a statement performance which will have unsettled their rivals. England are looking a record-extending 18th victory in the Women’s Six Nations.Minnows Italy, meanwhile, began the tournament with a difficult match against France which ended in a 39-6 defeat, in a match which was controlled by the French without them ever...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge#Tokyo#Olympics#Oxford#Schroder#British#Mba#Cantabrigians
The Independent

Adam Peaty eyeing packed summer schedule ahead of return to the pool at British Swimming Championships

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty will have one eye on a packed summer schedule when he returns to the pool at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield.This week’s event doubles up as selection trials ahead of the forthcoming World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.Peaty has already secured spots for each of those competitions – in Budapest, Birmingham and Rome respectively – by virtue of prior championship performances.Yet the 27-year-old is eager to gauge current form during his first competitive action of the season.“I’m really excited to see where I’m at in my training and preparation,” he posted on...
SWIMMING & SURFING
SkySports

Plymouth 1-0 Oxford: Joe Edwards secures important narrow win for Argyle

Fourth-placed Plymouth strengthened their League One play-off prospects with a 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing rivals Oxford at Home Park. Skipper Joe Edwards volleyed his side ahead after 56 minutes with a sweet strike after Niall Ennis chested Ryan Law's pinpoint far-post cross from the left. Argyle keeper Michael Cooper had...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England will never ease off despite big wins

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. England's dominance is plain to see in their recent results - 57-5, 89-0, 51-12, 56-15. It has been almost a year since the Red Roses have...
WORLD
Daily Mail

MIKE DICKSON: Miami king Carlos Alcaraz is living up to all the hype... the 18-year-old is ready to fill the shoes of fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal as he enters the twilight of his career

Just as Rafael Nadal is approaching his twilight, Spain has come up with a seemingly ready-made replacement. Confirmation of that arrived last night when Carlos Alcaraz, still only 18, reversed the trend for success to be achieved later in life when he won the Miami Open. He defeated Norway's world...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy