DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday marked the end of one chapter and bittersweet beginning of another for the famed Welton Street Café. After 23 years, the staple in the Five Points neighborhood officially shut its doors at its longtime location off 27th and Welton Street. The owners hope to move and reopen at a new location in the future, but a lot of work and money is needed beforehand. “We’ve had recessions. We’ve had gang violence. We’ve had gentrification. We’ve had COVID-19 come in, but Welton Street Café has survived,” said Fathima Dickerson, one of the café’s owners. (credit: CBS) At the heart of a...

DENVER, CO ・ 23 DAYS AGO