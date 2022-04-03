Vols' football visit, recruiting highlights for first weekend in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
Tennessee practiced for the seventh time during the spring Saturday. The Vols’ seventh practice was Tennessee’s first scrimmage. Second-year head coach Josh Heupel discussed Tennessee’s scrimmage. “I think for us, obviously we are a year further ahead than where we were in the first scrimmage a year...
ATHENS — Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton is off and running at Alabama catching passes from Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young this spring. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban mentioned Burton after Alabama’s first scrimmage on Saturday, and not surprisingly, there were positive words. “We dropped some balls, which is...
No. 1 Tennessee (27-1, 9-0 SEC) completed a three-game series sweep at No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-7, 4-5 SEC) Sunday. Following Sunday’s game No. 3, junior outfielder Drew Gilbert discussed Tennessee’s performance and No. 1 ranking. “Obviously, getting three wins here is tough,” Gilbert said. “It was a fun...
This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
According to various Twitter reports high winds have knocked down the NOAA Weather radio transmitter in Nashville. So, please use every resource to be weather aware this evening. An hour ago 53 mph gusts were recorded at BNA. Follow us on your local county website or find our social media...
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18. Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field. NCAA regionals are...
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to Caleb Herring, who is the top-ranked player in Tennessee. Herring is a four-star edge rusher with excellent length. Caleb Herring plays high school football for Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which is located southeast of Nashville. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound outside linebacker is ranked as the No. 73 recruit in the class of 2023. Herring is considered the No. 6 edge rusher in his class.
The Oregon Ducks are heading into the 2022 season with an entirely different set of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
Anthony Brown is gone, leaving a quarterback battle between Ty Thompson Bo Nix, and Jay Butterfield to settle things under center. Gone too are CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, and Trey Benson, leaving Oregon with very little experience in the backfield.
Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars are expected to be the primary ball carriers this upcoming season, with Western Kentucky transfer Noah Whittington in the mix as well.
RelatedQB Ty Thompson praises WR Dont'e Thornton for making a leap over the...
Aliyah Boston is an NCAA champion. After falling just short in 2021, South Carolina won the program’s second title since 2017 as the Gamecocks defeated UConn, 64-49. Boston, the National Player of the Year, earned the title of Final Four Most Outstanding Player with an average of 17 points and 17 rebounds per game against Louisville and UConn.
Redshirt freshman Ty Thompson could go to many schools and automatically be their starting quarterback without having to compete for the job.
He also could have transferred out of Oregon on more than a few occasions. Thompson could have left after Anthony Brown won the job at the beginning of the 2021 season. He could have transferred after not starting the bowl game. He could have left after Mario Cristobal resigned and went to Miami. And he could have bolted after Auburn transfer Bo Nix arrived.
But through all of that, Thompson stayed.
“I feel like if I put myself in the best...
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top 10 schools for four-star offensive line recruit Madden Sanker. Sanker is ranked as the No. 83 recruit in the class of 2023. Sanker is the sixth-ranked recruit in Georgia and the No. 3 interior offensive line prospect in the country. The Dawgs offered...
Penn State and a majority of college football programs are in the midst of spring football practices right now, but that hasn’t stopped 247Sporys from taking a stab at projecting where every team will be playing in the bowl season for the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions are looking to rebound from a mediocre 2021 season that ended with a loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, which will have a new name beginning this upcoming season.
As currently projected by Brd Crawford of 247Sports, it doesn’t appear as though there are high expectations for a rebound season from Penn State....
The South Carolina Gamecocks are national champions for the second time in five years and it just adds to the wildly successful last eight months of Dawn Staley’s coaching career. Let’s rewind. Look no further to just a few days ago (Wednesday), when Staley was named the 2022...
The Dallas Cowboys’ official 30-visit list has almost been completely revealed. 28 of the 30 names have been exposed in the past few weeks. The first dozen or so names have been getting leaked by individual players and agents. Beat writers and natioanal reporters filled in the rest of the gaps. But this list is hardly the only pool of players the Cowboys are interested in.
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5, 7-4) were back in action in the Rhoads House on Sunday afternoon taking on the No. 18 Georgia Bulldogs (31-6, 5-3). The Tide was looking to redeem itself of its loss on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the weekend series. The...
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jonathan Denis has announced via Twitter that he will leave the program and enter the transfer portal.The Homestead, Fla. native still has four years of eligibility remaining after missing the 2021 season with a knee injury. Denis was a former four-star recruit and one of the top offensive linemen to come out of Florida is the 2020 class.
With Denis’ departure, the Ducks have just 13 offensive linemen on scholarship, 11 on campus right now, and he’s the second lineman to leave the Oregon program since the start of the new year.
As with many players who have come across the country to play for the Ducks, odds are Denis will be looking for a team a little closer to home.
Jeremiah 29:11: For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
Thank You Oregon🙏🏾 this wasn’t an easy decision at all. I am beyond blessed to be having given this opportunity❤️love y’all pic.twitter.com/uVDIIA6i78
— Tow Truck❗️ (@jdenis658) April 4, 2022
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0