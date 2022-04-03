ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols' football visit, recruiting highlights for first weekend in April

By Dan Harralson
 1 day ago
The Vols kicked off spring practices March 22 at Haslam Field.

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols as spring practices are going on.

Tennessee hosted prospects on campus during the first weekend in April.

Prospects shared highlights of their recruitment and visits to Tennessee on social media.

Below are recruiting and visit highlights from prospects during the first weekend of April.

Peyton Sharpe

Ethan Hargrove

Ahmad Brown

Tyshun White

Eddie Tuerk

Jaylen Johnson

Malik Grizzard

Ricardo Jones

Jarvis Boatwright Jr.

Willtrell Hartson

Ny Carr

Djay Braswell

Joseph Stone Jr.

Jack Shuker

Jordan Church

Jadyn Davis

Mikey Rosa

Elijah Antonio

Kennedy Parker

Jeremiah Taylor

Marshall Washington Jr.

Connor Theriault

Landon Berry

Zach Hagedon

Vaughn Blue

Nickolas Troemel

Brendan Dignan

David Sanders Jr.

Kenneth Everett

Jadyn Davis

Stanton Ramil

JoJo Hall

Isaiah Harvey

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

