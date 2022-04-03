ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Obituary for Gregory Lee McLaughlin of Southern Pines

sandhillssentinel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGregory Lee McLaughlin, age 48, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. A celebration of life will take place...

sandhillssentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Jensen

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Jensen age 75 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Born in Lansing, Illinois to the late Norman and Sylvia Jensen. In addition to his parents Jerry is preceded in death by daughter – Jennifer Leslie Jensen; son – James Benjamin Jensen; sister – Roberta Sue; and brother – Thomas Jensen.
LASCASSAS, TN
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Jordan Lee Henley

Jordan Lee Henley passed away on March 20, 2022, at the age of 16. He was born on July 30, 2005, in Mountain Home, AR to Rebecca and Trevior Henley. Jordan was a student at Norfork High School. He was of the Christian faith, was baptized 2 years ago, and enjoyed attending his church regularly in Mountain Home. He loved working on his Mustang, playing videos games, and spending time with his friends. He also enjoyed camping and fishing in the lakes and rivers. Jordan was a loving son, brother, grandson, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who cherished him.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Franklin County Free Press

Christa Margaret Lee obituary 1942~2022

Christa Margaret Lee passed away on March 22, 2022. She was 79 years old. Born and raised in Queens, NY, Christa enjoyed spending time in the apple orchards with her family in New Paltz. She also enjoyed her time living in Puerto Rico and London, as well as traveling to other parts of Europe. She worked in and retired from the insurance industry in northern New Jersey.
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy