The Ricketts family have issued an open letter to Chelsea supporters, listing out eight promises they will keep to if their bid to buy the club is successful.Those include improbable events such as never changing the club’s colour, crest and name without permission from the fans, but also a commitment to rejecting any new Super League overtures, backing the Women and Academy teams with investment and ensuring that diversity and equality is at the forefront of the club.A Chelsea Supporters’ Trust statement recently declared they “neither supports nor has confidence in the Ricketts family’s bid for the club,” following backlash...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO