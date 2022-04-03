ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Everton remains in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham. Defender Michael Keane’s second-half red card...

IN THIS ARTICLE
