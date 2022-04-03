ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Alexander boys’ golf win District 30-6A title

By Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

The Alexander Bulldogs dominated their way to a District 30-6A golf title this week winning by more than 50 shots to lock up a spot in the regional tournament.

Faraon Garcia and Nicolas Rocha led the way for the Bulldogs finishing first and second in the tournament with scores of 148 and 151 which were good for 4-over par and 7-over par over the course of two days.

The Bulldogs won the title with a team score of 624 which beat on the second-place finishing team united by 56 shots as the Longhorns fnished with a team score of 680.

Almost more impressively, the Bulldogs also had a second team compete this week at the district tournament and that team finished third with a score of 690.

But the two teams to ultimately lock up regional tournament berths were Alexander and its rival United as the top two teams to finish in the tournament earn those berths.

Rounding out the top five teams in the tournament were LBJ, which finished fourth with a team total of 719, and Nixon, which finished fifth with a team total of 779.

LBJ’s Jesse Valdez finished third at the tournament shooting a total of 157 for a 13-over par tourney finish which also locked up a regional qualification for him.

Julian Medina, also of LBJ, shot a 163 over the course of two days finishing 19-over par also earning a regional berth.

Alexander’s boys join the girls’ team which also earned a regional berth by finishing second at their tournament this weekend behind Eagle Pass.

thomas.lott@lmtonline.com

