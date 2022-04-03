ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Brought “The Ocean Of Soul” & The HBCU Experience To Wrestlemania

By J.R. Bang, Reach Media Managing Editor
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vmt61_0eyBQ5HU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cluiN_0eyBQ5HU00

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

The eyes of men, women, and children worldwide are always locked into World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania, and last night was no exception. With 77,899 in attendance at AT&T Stadium, outside of Dallas, Texas, and millions watching worldwide, the WWE Universe and causal fans of wrestling got to see huge matches with legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin , established stars including Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins , and this year an experience, never seen at a major WWE event before.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

WWE superstar Bianca Belair is known for her extraordinary athleticism (A former NCAA Division 1 Track Star), bold ring attire, and unapologetically bringing the Black experience to the squared circle for the world to see. This year, during night one of the 38th edition of Wrestlemania Bianca raised the bar by bringing one of HBCU’s most celebrated Marching Bands to the show.

Texas Southern University Marching Band , also known as the “ Ocean of Soul ” performed Belair’s theme song “Watch Me Shine,” bringing the HBCU Experience to the “most stupendous” night of the wrestling year. Backed by the band, Belair went on to defeat her heated rival, Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, in what many say was the match that stole the show.

This isn’t Bianca’s first time on wrestling’s biggest stage. Last year at Wrestlemania 37, the star along with fellow WWE star Sasha Banks became the first two Black women to main event Wrestlemania. Belair defeated Banks in the historic matchup, solidifying her star status.

There will be more Black Star Power at Wrestlemania during night 2. Banks will team up with Naomi to wrestle Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan , Natalya and Shayna Baszler , and champions and champions Queen Zelina & Carmella for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. In a battle between two behemoths, former Raw WWE champion Bobby Lashley will fight the seven-foot plus Omos . Belair’s husband, Montez Ford will team up with his partner Angelo Dawkins (known as the Street Profits ) and will be going after the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles versus champions RK-Bro and Alpha Academy .

But night one, and maybe the weekend belong to Bianca Belair. Salute and thank you for bringing the Black experience to the masses.

RELATED: WWE Icon Triple H Says Heart Failure Has Ended His Future In Wrestling

RELATED: WWE Superstar Big E Suffers Broken Neck During ‘Friday Night Smackdown’

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5

9K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
CNET

WWE WrestleMania 38: Results, Live Updates and Ratings

Stone Cold Steve Austin will face off with Kevin Owens on Peacock, and Ronda Rousey is challenging for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship. The biggest show in professional wrestling is upon us. Night 1 of WrestleMania will feature two women's championship matches: Ronda Rousey challenges for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship, while Raw Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair in a SummerSlam rematch.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar's fate is already known

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the cartel match of the 38th edition of WrestleMania. The most important event on the WWE calendar will be staged this weekend in the evocative setting of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There are all the conditions to attend a memorable show. La...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ComicBook

Watch What Happened at WrestleMania 38 After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Steve Austin shocked the world on Saturday night, agreeing to compete in a No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens in the WrestleMania 38 main event. "The Texas Rattlesnake" pulled out the win with a Stone Cold Stunner, then celebrated with fans by downing plenty of beers, hitting more Stunners on Kevin Owens and Byron Saxton and embracing his brother in the ring. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Austin broke out hit ATV and started running laps around the ring again. He then pulled it up to the top of the entrance ramp and posed for a crowd standing atop his vehicle.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Shayna Baszler
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Combat#Instagram Twitter#Marching Bands
hypebeast.com

Stone Cold Steve Austin Opened up One Last Can of Whoop-Ass At Last Night's WWE WrestleMania 38

The beers were flowing and the Stunners were aplenty at last night’s epic WWE WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. On top of the SmackDown Women’s title match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and the surprising Tag Team match between The Mysterios and Logan Paul/The Miz, fans were eager to see the Texas Rattlesnake return to his home state of Texas after 19 years.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
ComicBook

Brandi Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes React to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 Arrival

Cody Rhodes officially returned to the WWE on Saturday night by defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. His arrival was quickly followed by two members of his famous family — his older brother Dustin and his wife Brandi. Dustin, who is still working in AEW, retweeted a clip of Rhodes nailing a Cody Cutter and wrote, "Get him brother. Love you."
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WWE
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Instagram
stillrealtous.com

Major Heel Stable Possibly Debuting In WWE Soon

It’s important for wrestlers to switch things up from time to time in order to keep their character fresh, and recently Edge has gone full blown heel. Fightful Select reports now that Edge has turned heel WWE is looking to add to his presentation, and giving Edge his own stable is an idea that’s been discussed heavily on the creative side.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 1, 2022

– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest,...
WWE
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy