I was on Facebook complaining about my local Starbucks being closed for renovations. And a former coworker commented, how could I be so concerned about Starbucks when he didn’t even have a grocery store to shop at. My first-world griping had taken a serious turn. After talking to him, he informed me that he lives on the West Side in Garfield Park and that not only had their Aldi closed the year prior but that Sav-A-Lot, the lone grocer left in the community, was now temporarily closed because of failed health inspections. The community was now a food desert. Food deserts are prevalent in communities that are socio-economic disadvantaged. And while you often see communities of color linked together with the same systemic issues. The food desert issue is solely on the shoulders of those in the African-American community.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO