ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago

DALLAS — (AP) — One person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

At about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

At the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot, police said. Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

Saturday night's shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Ap#The Associated Press
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

One person is dead after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex on Saturday, police said. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to 3714 Legendary Lane shortly before 4 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Cameron Dukes lying in the parking lot suffering from...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Believe Triple Homicide Suspect Ronald Steave May Be Connected To Other Killings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After three months on the run, a man is under arrest and charged in a triple homicide in Homewood on New Year’s Eve. But police sources tell KDKA they’re looking at Ronald Steave in at least three other homicides and the death of his own 4-year-old son. One of the victims in the triple shooting was Steave’s ex-girlfriend Nandi Fitzgerald. According to text messages detailed in an affidavit, Fitzgerald threatened to go to the police about those other homicides. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police The brutal homicide took three lives: 28-year-old Fitzgerald, 28-year-old Tatiana “Tay” Hill and Fitzgerald’s son, 16-year-old Denzel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy